Lunata Hair Announces Partnership With Joe Mimran

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunata Hair, the beauty tech brand whose mission is to free women from cords, is excited to announce their new partnership with Joe Mimran, founder of Joe Fresh, Club Monaco, and Alfred Sung. Mimran will be investing in the Toronto-based beauty tech company, founded by Monica Abramov and Anastassia Boguslavskaya, and providing strategic direction for Lunata's future.

Lunata Hair Founders

"Like all true entrepreneurs, Monica and Anastassia saw a need in the market and filled it. With its debut product, Lunata is poised to become a force in the emerging beauty tech market, and I'm looking forward to help fuel the growth of the business," Mimran said.

As a Canadian entrepreneur, fashion designer, consultant and retailer, Mimran has been focusing on investing in branded, consumer-facing tech companies, like Lunata Hair, through Gibraltar & Company. He has also been one of the Dragons on CBC's business venture show "Dragons' Den."

"With Joe's strong roots in retail and branding and Gibraltar's expertise in omnichannel growth, this partnership will be invaluable to the business and future growth of the company. We could not think of better partners," Anastassia Boguslavskaya, the company's CMO, said.

Researchers predict that the worldwide beauty tech market will be worth $97 billion by 2023. That is based on a CAGR of 19.4 percent between 2018 and 2023.

Lunata Hair cordless styling products have been designed for a fast-paced world and are currently sold at Nordstrom.com, Amazon, Holt Renfrew in Canada and will soon be available at Ulta Beauty.

In addition, the company is anticipating the launch of their cordless, rechargeable curling iron/wand, which will launch at CES in Las Vegas in January 2019.

ABOUT LUNATA HAIR

Lunata Hair is on a mission to free women from cords. We combine beauty with tech to revolutionize the hair industry by designing innovative, game-changing hair tools.

Founded in 2017 by Monica Abramov and Anastassia Boguslavskaya, Lunata Hair specializes in wireless and portable styling products, including hair straighteners and curling wands. Products are currently available online on Lunatahair.com, Nordstrom.com, and Amazon.com/ca. The Cordless Styler will be available at Holt Renfrew stores across Canada starting at the end of November.

Follow Lunata @lunatahair on Instagram and facebook.com/lunatahair on Facebook or on their website at www.lunatahair.com.

