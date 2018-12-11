Lunchbox Launches Last Festival Bag You'll Ever Need

More than half of all Americans will attend at least one music festival in 2018. Current statistics point to as high as 1 in every 7 festival attendees getting pickpocketed. In 2017, one man stole 100 phones in just one day at Coachella Valley Music Festival. When you factor in the number of hospitalizations due to overheating and dehydration the issues facing festivals are compounded even further.

"Music festivals changed my life, but I realized early on that they too, inherently, needed to be changed," said Tom Worcester, CEO and founder of Lunchbox. "For me, festivals are home. I actually lost 70% of my hearing at four years old - electronic bass is the only music I can really hear, and it created an environment where I felt most comfortable. We built Lunchbox to address real problems faced by the festival community. It's about giving back to a community that's given so much to me."

Lunchbox features include:

Heavy-duty ballistic nylon, strengthening areas most commonly cut by pickpockets

Patented, insulated refill system, cutting pack refill time to under 30 seconds.

Dimensions that meet the restrictions of the top 50 festivals in the United States

Zip-on skin designs to change it up from festival to festival

Compatible EL wire to light up at your favorite stage

Easy-to-access strap pocket for meds, keys, etc.

Charging compatibility

Side wall pockets

Dedicated sunglasses pockets

"After hundreds of interviews and countless hours of research we're finally able to come to market with a pack that perfectly satisfies the restrictions of top festivals, and the demands of attendees," said Worcester. "We built the most lightweight, compact, customizable and comfortable bag to get festival goers through the entire day"

The Lunchbox Kickstarter funds will supplement the first run of production. The first 25 pledges of $59 or more will get the Lunchbox for 50% off retail price of $120. The Kickstarter will run through midnight on January 15, 2019.

For more information please visit: https://www.itsmylunchbox.com/

To contribute to the Kickstarter please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/itsmylunchbox/lunchbox-the-anti-theft-festival-hydration-pack?ref=project_build

About Lunchbox:

Based in Washington, D.C., the Lunchbox is the last festival bag you'll ever need. Founded in 2018 by Tom Worcester, the Lunchbox is designed to prevent the top issues facing festival attendees around the globe. The Lunchbox is the most lightweight, compact festival bag available, with unique, personalized aesthetics that allow each user to create their own Lunchbox experience.

For more information please visit: https://www.itsmylunchbox.com/

