LunchboxWax® Launches 'DEFINE' The Brand's First Eyebrow Collection

"The launch of the DEFINE line is a huge milestone for LunchboxWax and for me on a personal level," said Debi Lane, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at LunchboxWax. "Brows are a confidence builder and we are in business to make people feel strong, confident and beautiful. Adding the DEFINE line pairs nicely with our brow wax service and gives everyone a way to keep a power brow at home all year long."

LunchboxWax's eyebrow line includes:

Brow Pencil

Price: $23



Available in 5 shades: Ebony 1.5, Brunette 1.4, Chestnut 1.3, Ash 1.2, Sandy 1.1



Highlighter/Concealer Duo

Price: $20



Available in 3 shades: Dark / Copper 2.5, Medium / Golden 2.3, Fair / Platinum 2.1



Gel Tint & Clear Gel

Price: $20 - $23

-

Available in 4 shades: Dark 3.5, Medium 3.3, Fair 3.1, Clear 3.0

LunchboxWax's DEFINE line can be purchased in salons nationwide. For more information on LunchboxWax's waxing services and products, please visit LunchboxWax.com and follow LunchboxWax on Instagram, @lunchboxwax.

About LunchboxWax

LunchboxWax is a leading waxing salon that brings the speed-waxing experience to women and men in an inclusive and comfortable environment that features private waxing rooms and refined waxing techniques from professionally trained waxologists. Founded by Debi Lane in 2010, LunchboxWax empowers everyone to #BareYourBeauty and in less than ten years, the company has grown from one location in Boise, Idaho to 48 locations nationwide. LunchboxWax now offers both elevated waxing services and specially formulated products that consumers can incorporate into daily selfcare regimens at home. For more information about LunchboxWax please visit lunchboxwax.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit lunchboxfranchise.com.

Contact:

LunchboxWax

Shaunalee Shipman

[email protected]

385.227.7344

