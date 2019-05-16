Lundhs Unveils US Industry's First Accredited Stone Brand At International Contemporary Furniture Fair

Lundhs is the first and only industry player taking steps to regulate the dimensional stone space with its authenticated Lundhs Real Stone® brand and product line. Throughout its nearly 100-year history, Lundhs has remained at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the natural stone industry, first in Norway and since expanding across the globe. Lundhs' dedication to innovation continues as it launches the industry's first accredited natural stone product line to the U.S. market.

"For consumers looking to invest in a material that assures quality, lifetime longevity, beauty and a unique heritage story, Lundhs Real Stone® offers the authenticity and peace of mind that U.S. end-users have been missing," said Lundhs CEO Thor-Anders Lundh Håkestad. "We're aiming to hold the global stone industry to a higher standard and provide end-users with increased transparency around the products that often become the centerpiece of their homes and families."

At ICFF, Lundhs will display and demonstrate quality tests on products from the Lundhs Real Stone® line. The company will also showcase Essence, a larvikite tableware accessories collection created in collaboration with British and Norwegian designers Jenkins & Uhnger. The exclusive series includes kit trays, pestles and mortars, vases and bowls.

Lundhs Real Stone® products are only available to select distributors in the U.S. to enable complete control and precision regarding stone quality, accreditation, installation, materials handling and more. To ensure consistent quality across every Lundhs Real Stone® product, the company follows a strict set of guiding principles to assess the material quality level. Only those that meet the highest quality standards are certified as Lundhs Real Stone®. These guidelines include:

Heat Resistance : Lundhs Real Stone® is guaranteed heat resistant up to 300 o C/575 o F and withstands high temperatures without burning, scorching or cracking.

: Lundhs Real Stone® is guaranteed heat resistant up to 300 C/575 F and withstands high temperatures without burning, scorching or cracking. Liquid Resistance : Due to its ultra-high density and extremely low water absorption, Lundhs Real Stone® surfaces withstand stains and watermarks from coffee, tea, oil, wine, citrus fruits and more.

: Due to its ultra-high density and extremely low water absorption, Lundhs Real Stone® surfaces withstand stains and watermarks from coffee, tea, oil, wine, citrus fruits and more. Minimal Maintenance : The surface of a Lundhs material is very easy to clean and requires no regular maintenance. End-users can simply wipe the surface clean with water.

: The surface of a Lundhs material is very easy to clean and requires no regular maintenance. End-users can simply wipe the surface clean with water. Scratch Resistance : Larvikite and Anorthosite have a very high density and are naturally scratch-resistant.

: Larvikite and Anorthosite have a very high density and are naturally scratch-resistant. Fade Resistance: Lundhs Real Stone® products maintain their vibrant colors and will not fade when exposed to sunlight.

For more information on Lundhs and the Lundhs Real Stone® brand, visit Lundhs at ICFF Booth #967 on May 19-22, 2019 in New York or visit https://lundhsrealstone.com. To find a verified distributor or partner in the New York tri-state area, visit: https://lundhsrealstone.com/us/store-locator/.

About Lundhs AS

Lundhs is the largest producer of natural stone in northern Europe, with history dating back more than 100 years ago when Alfred Lundhs traveled to Norway to run one of the biggest quarrying companies of all time. Since then, Lundhs remains family owned and run, and at the forefront of industry innovation – whether by expanding use cases for or applications of natural stone, evolving extraction methods, or implementing sustainability guidelines and requirements in quarries. Lundhs extracts raw blocks of high-quality stone from its quarries in accordance with Norway's strict regulations regarding natural resource exploitation, and exports these materials around the world. Lundhs is constantly evaluating opportunities to go beyond requirements, by aiming to achieve 100% exploitation of resources, restoring old quarries back to nature and partnering with the most efficient and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. Lundhs is certified ISO 14001, an international environmental management standard that helps companies reduce their impact on the environment and promote sustainable growth.

About Lundhs Real Stone®

Lundhs Real Stone® is a collection of 100% natural stones from Norway for interior and exterior surfaces. Lundhs Real Stone® is the stone industry's first accredited natural stone product line, guaranteed to be sourced from the Lundhs stone quarries in Norway and of the highest value available in the Lundhs portfolio. The Lundhs Real Stone® product line offers a selection of four natural stones, each available in both silk and polished variations: Lundhs Antique®, Lundhs Blue®, Lundhs Emerald® and Lundhs Royal®.

SOURCE Lundhs AS

Related Links

https://lundhsrealstone.com

