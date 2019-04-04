Lunette Checks Inequality With Ice Hockey Players at World Championships

HELSINKI, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering women around the globe is something that Finnish menstrual cup company, Lunette, has always found passion in. With this year's IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championships being held in Finland from April 4th through April 14th, Lunette has decided to stack the pads and bring awareness to inequality when it comes to women's sports.

Partnering with top Finnish ice hockey players Noora Räty, Ronja Savolainen and Annina Rajahuhta, Lunette has learned a lot about what it means to play professionally as a woman. With large out-of-pocket expenses and vast differences in pay, women's sports are oftentimes undervalued.

"We want to raise and praise female players while creating conversation about the unequal treatment of women in sports," says CEO and founder of Lunette, Heli Kurjanen.

Last year, the Finnish women's ice hockey team won bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, making them a favorite this year.

"This is such an exciting thing. We look forward to seeing Noora, Ronja and Annina on our social media channels talking about ice hockey, female sports and of course, periods," says Kurjanen.

Kurjanen is particularly proud that Lunette is supporting the Finnish players, noting that Finnish women's sports and their Finnish menstrual cup are a perfect match.

"Our menstrual cup is excellent for use while participating in sports and makes all forms of exercise more comfortable during periods."

Making it no surprise that female athletes everywhere are including Lunette Menstrual Cup to their list of game day essentials.

Follow along to learn more about Noora, Ronja and Annina on Lunette's blog and through their social media.

Blog - lunette.com // Instagram & Twitter - @lunettecup // Facebook - Lunette Menstrual Cup

PICTURES:

Mira Mäkelä, Country Manager - Finland, Lune Group Oy Ltd, + 358 50 321 8306, mira.makela@lunette.fi



About Lune Group

Lune Group Oy Ltd is a Finnish company founded in 2005, with a mission to change attitudes about periods. Lunette Menstrual Cup is sold all over the world to over 100 countries. Lunette's vision is to make menstrual cups an option for all menstruators across the globe. Lune Group was rewarded in 2017 with the National Entrepreneur Prize from the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

INTERVIEWS AND DETAILED INFORMATION:

Sonja Karjalainen,

COO,

Lune Group Oy Ltd,

+358-40-648-7229,

sonja@lunette.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/lune-group-oy-ltd/r/lunette-checks-inequality-with-ice-hockey-players-at-world-championships,c2780167

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/lune-group-oy-ltd/i/lunette-jaakiekko,c2604090 lunette jaakiekko https://news.cision.com/lune-group-oy-ltd/i/lunette-jaakiekko-5,c2604089 lunette jaakiekko-5 https://news.cision.com/lune-group-oy-ltd/i/lunette-rgb-web,c2604182 lunette RGB WEB https://mb.cision.com/Public/18048/2780167/a445aecfceab25e5.pdf PRESSRELEASE 20190404

SOURCE Lune Group Oy LTD