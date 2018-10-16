Lung Cancer: Not What You Think

Lung cancer is the nation's leading cause of cancer deaths.

In the last 41 years, lung cancer incidence has increased 87 percent among women.

The five-year survival rate is only 18.6 percent for lung cancer.

48 percent of women diagnosed with lung cancer will not survive one year after diagnosis, as lung cancer is most often diagnosed at later stages when the disease is less curable.

If lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the likelihood of surviving five years or more improves to 56 percent.

While smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, exposure to radon gas, air pollution, asbestos and secondhand smoke are also known causes of lung cancer.

Early detection of lung cancer through lung cancer screening and more treatment options for those diagnosed translates to higher survival rates.

If everyone considered at high risk for lung cancer were screened, about 25,000 lives would be saved.

"There's no sugar coating the fact that lung cancer kills more Americans each year than any other cancer," said Dr. Patricia Rich, Medical Oncology Director, CTCA Lung Cancer Institute and Vice Chief of Staff, CTCA Atlanta. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the American Lung Association on this critical awareness campaign. But most importantly, we need to turn awareness into action, which means more people sharing the LUNG FORCE message and more support for much-needed research in this area."

Not What You Think, an interactive social media and awareness campaign, will inspire people to take action and get involved in the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE, an initiative that unites individuals impacted by lung cancer to raise awareness and funds for lung cancer research, health education and support for patients, caregivers and health care providers. At LUNGFORCE.org/ctca, those at high risk for lung cancer can learn about screening options; patients and caregivers can access resources and support; survivors can share their inspiring stories and connect with others and supporters can sign up for LUNG FORCE Walks and donate to the cause.

"We need more voices joining the cause to advocate for lung cancer patients, their family and friends," said American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown. "By letting the facts speak for themselves, we are allowing these shocking, in-your-face lung cancer statistics be the motivation for individuals to take action now."

Media interested in more information about the Not What You Think awareness campaign and what LUNG FORCE is doing to combat these startling lung cancer statistics should contact Allison MacMunn at the American Lung Association at Media@Lung.org or 312-801-7628.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About LUNG FORCE

LUNG FORCE is a new national movement led by the American Lung Association to unite women against lung cancer, the #1 cancer killer of women. LUNG FORCE has three priorities: 1) Make lung cancer a cause that people care about—and act on; 2) Educate and empower patients and healthcare providers and 3) Raise critical funds for lung cancer research. The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE is nationally presented by CVS Health. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America®

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com, Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive • Chicago, IL 60601

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

SOURCE American Lung Association

Related Links

http://www.LUNGFORCE.org

