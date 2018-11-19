Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This report provides a detailed analysis of prevailing lung cancer treatment guidelines in different geographic regions. This report looks at lung cancer therapeutics market revenue by disease type (i.e., NSCLC and SCLC) and the proportion of chemotherapeutics and targeted therapies used for treating each disease type in different geographic regions. Non-pharmaceutical treatment segments like radiation and surgery are excluded from this report. Lung cancer therapeutic market data is present for 2017 and for the forecast period, which is 2018 to 2023. The market data provided in this report are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Detailed lung cancer therapeutic market analyses are presented for five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Global market drivers, trends and challenges affecting the lung cancer therapeutics market are presented in this report. Detailed analyses of the competitive environments, pipeline analysis, patents, regulatory landscape and reimbursement landscape are included in the report.



Report Includes:

- 34 data tables and 32 additional tables

- An in-depth overview of the global market for lung cancer therapeutics within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global lung cancer drug technology

- Assessment of major regulatory pathways and hurdles faced by lung cancer therapeutic product manufacturers

- Information pertaining to lung cancer drug patent applications, expirations and the latest key technology developments, pipeline analysis, reimbursement scenarios, and unmet needs associated with the market

- Dossier of mergers and acquisitions, new product development, strategies, research and development activities of major market players

- Examination of competitive landscape for the lung cancer therapeutics market, and information pertaining to leading lung cancer market players, their marketed products, pipeline products and product patent expirations

- Detailed company profiles of major manufacturers of oncology products, including Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG and Pfizer Inc.



