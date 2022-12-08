Lung cancer therapeutics market size to grow by USD 10,204.33 million: High prevalence of lung cancer remains key growth driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lung cancer therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 10,204.33 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period. This report provides analysis and insights to enable effective decision-making. Download a sample report

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

The high prevalence of lung cancer is driving the lung cancer therapeutics market growth. The number of new cases of lung cancer has increased significantly in recent years due to factors such as the growth of the geriatric population and changing lifestyles. As a result, the number of patients undergoing treatments such as immunotherapy and chemotherapy for lung cancer has also increased. Moreover, there are advanced therapeutics in the pipeline with proven efficacy, which is leading to quick approvals in clinical stages. Therefore, owing to the high incidence of the disease and the increasing drug approvals, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Adherence to available alternatives is impeding the lung cancer therapeutics market growth. Therapeutics are not highly effective during the early stages of lung cancer. Hence, surgery and radiation therapy are the most-preferred treatment options. Factors such as technological advances in radiation therapy are also challenging the growth of the market. In addition, advances in diagnostic methods for the detection of lung cancer pose a threat to the growth of the market. Thus, advances in early detection of lung cancer and the increasing use of surgeries and radiation therapy for treatment are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges, along with competitive analysis

to help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

the report to obtain detailed insights about the market.

Major Five Lung Cancer Therapeutics Companies

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Teliso-V.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Lumakras.

Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Tarceva.

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Tagrisso.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Giotrif.

Other key vendors

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Galecto Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

IOVANCE Biotherapeutics Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Merck and Co. Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Novartis AG

Parexel International Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

Targeted therapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Immunotherapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Chemotherapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

NSCLC - size and forecast 2022-2027

SCLC - size and forecast 2022-2027

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

- size and forecast 2022-2027 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

thorough descriptions. View a PDF sample report

What are the key data covered in this lung cancer therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lung cancer therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lung cancer therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lung cancer therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer are driving the market growth. This is because of the rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure. In Asian countries, rapid industrial development, sub-urbanization, and disease patterns are leading to the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer.

Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing incidence of throat cancer is driving the market growth. The global throat cancer therapeutics market has witnessed an increase in the number of new cases in recent years. Throat cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in many parts of Europe, Asia, and North America, with pharyngeal cancer being the dominant throat cancer indication, followed by laryngeal cancer.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,204.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.7 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galecto Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IOVANCE Biotherapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novartis AG, Parexel International Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

