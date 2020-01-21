LUNGevity and the ALK Positive Group Partner to Fund $1 Million in Lung Cancer Research Awards

"ALK Positive is delighted to partner once more with LUNGevity. Our partnership with LUNGevity allows us to use a rigorous selection process and access experts to help us choose the research most likely to save the lives of patients," notes Dr. Colin Barton, ALK-positive patient/survivor since 2016 and chair of ALK Positive's Medical and Pharmaceutical Advocacy Committee. "This $1 million research award program is our biggest to date. The members of ALK Positive have made amazing efforts to raise the funds for this award program. Currently, there is no known cure for this type of cancer in the advanced stage."

There are two paths to receive a 2020 Lung Cancer Research Award:

Transformational Award: This award will be funded up to $250 ,000–$500,000 over two years. Research in this award may include projects that incorporate patient samples.

This award will be funded up to ,000–$500,000 over two years. Research in this award may include projects that incorporate patient samples. Clinical Trial Innovation Award: This award will be funded up to $750,000 over two years. Research in this award includes clinical trials.

ALK Positive is a group of 1,900+ lung cancer patients and caregivers in 50+ countries. ALK-positive lung tumors have a cancer-causing rearrangement of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene. ALK-positive patients account for approximately 5% of those with non-small cell lung cancer.

ALK Positive members raise funds for the award program and patients have the ability to contribute their own tissue and data directly to the funded project, as needed. Research projects are expected to have a direct impact on the outcomes of patients with ALK-positive lung cancer.

"We are excited to solicit another round of high-quality research proposals that will help to expand treatment options for ALK-positive lung cancer patients," says Dr. Upal Basu Roy, Vice President of Research at LUNGevity Foundation. "Members of the ALK Positive group have not only fundraised, but will also be integral in the selection of these research projects. Awardees from the initial awards, given in 2018, have already made significant progress."

The deadline to submit a letter of intent for the ALK-positive Lung Cancer Research Award is Friday, February 14, 2020. The award announcement will be made in summer 2020. For more information about this award, visit www.LUNGevity.org/ALK-RFA.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments.

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. LUNGevity's comprehensive resources include a medically vetted website, a toll-free HELPLine in partnership with CancerCare®, a unique Lung Cancer Navigator app, peer-to-peer mentoring for patients and caregivers (LUNGevity LifeLine), and survivorship conferences. LUNGevity also helps patients find and navigate clinical trials through our Clinical Trial Finder tool, a Clinical Trial Ambassador program, and participation with EmergingMed.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, please visit www.LUNGevity.org .

About ALK Positive

ALK Positive, a group of highly motivated, passionate, and dedicated ALK-positive patients and their caregivers, wants to drive change in the ALK lung cancer space. ALK Positive members are committed to raising funds for research to increase ALK-positive lung cancer patients' survivorship. The group's three tenets are Information, Empathy, and Support. For more information about ALK Positive, please visit www.alkpositive.org.

