LUNGevity Announces Two Virtual Survivorship Conferences to Help People Live Well with Lung Cancer

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, announced today that registration is open for its two virtual survivorship conferences to be held this spring: HOPE Summit and COPE Summit. Both conferences will feature inspirational speakers, key experts on practical issues of cancer survivorship, and peer-to-peer sessions to help attendees learn how to live well with lung cancer.

HOPE Summit brings together hundreds of lung cancer patients and survivors at all stages of the disease and empowers them with information, resources, and guidance. These tools help people living with lung cancer take control of their life and wellness to improve their quality of life. This year's Summit will be held virtually May 21-22.

COPE Summit brings together lung cancer caregivers from across the country to get the tools they need to take care of their loved one as well as themselves. Caregivers are encouraged to attend to learn how to better manage and navigate their loved one's care while building their own caregiving community. This year's virtual Summit will be held June 25-26.

"There have been tremendous advancements in the treatment of lung cancer," says Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "New therapies are giving people the opportunity to live longer with a much higher quality of life than before. HOPE Summit and COPE Summit give people a roadmap to lung cancer survivorship by providing information and tools to live well with lung cancer."

Sessions at HOPE Summit will cover issues patients and survivors face in everyday life, including managing mental health and sexual health; financial issues such as navigating insurance and legal rights in the workplace; practical updates, such as living with lung cancer during COVID-19, and much more.

Sessions at COPE Summit will include panel discussions moderated by oncology navigators, peer-to-peer Q&As, and expert-led sessions on topics important to caregiving, such as creating your caregiving plan, balancing caregiving and work, and avoiding caregiver burnout. Sessions are intended for both new and experienced caregivers.

There will also be networking meetups for attendees to connect with one another, and opportunities for patients/survivors and caregivers to share their lung cancer stories and hear from others.

Registration is now open. Learn more about HOPE Summit and register at LUNGevity.org/HOPE. Learn more about COPE Summit and register at LUNGevity.org/COPE.

About LUNGevity Foundation



LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

http://www.lungevity.org

