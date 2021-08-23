LUNGevity Foundation and Partner RETpositive Issue 2022 Request for Applications for RET-Positive Translational Lung Cancer Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to offer, in partnership with patient advocacy group RETpositive, a new lung cancer research award program to support research that will transform the future for patients diagnosed with RET-positive lung cancer by changing it into a chronic or curable condition. RET is a driver mutation found in approximately 1%-2% of people with non-small cell lung cancer. Funding for this award is being provided by RETpositive, while LUNGevity will provide the research infrastructure and scientific expertise. Funded research projects are expected to have a direct impact on the outcomes of patients with advanced RET-positive lung cancer.

RETpositive is a 501(c)(3) patient-driven group that aims to improve the quality of life and life expectancy of patients with RET-positive through increased awareness, emotional support, advocacy, and medical research funding for RET-driven cancer. For more information about RETpositive, please www.retpositive.org.

The RETpositive/LUNGevity award may be for a maximum of $200,000: $100,000 per year for up to two years. Projects are to include at least one aim that is translational and must be directly related to improvement of patient outcomes and/or lead to a clinical trial.

"It is an incredible honor to partner with RETpositive on this important research endeavor. While we have made tremendous progress in understanding the biology of RET translocations in lung cancer, there as several unanswered questions, such as why these fusion-positive lung cancers do not respond to immunotherapies. This award mechanism will allow researchers to answer such important questions that will have a direct impact on the outcomes of patients with RET+ lung cancer," explained Dr. Upal Basu Roy, Executive Director of Research at LUNGevity.

"We are delighted to issue the first RETpositive Translational Research Award request in partnership with LUNGevity Foundation. Their mechanism in funding research will incorporate our voice," noted Dr. Aliye Bricker, co-founder of the RETpositive.

The RFA for this award is available on the LUNGevity website at www.LUNGevity.org/apply-for-award and on the proposalCentral website at proposalcentral.com.

Letters of intent for the award must be submitted by September 17, 2021.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 22% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

