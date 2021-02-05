LUNGevity Foundation Issues 2021 Request for Applications for New Lung Cancer Translational Research Award Supporting Veterans Affairs Researchers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to offer a new translational research award program to support clinical scientists who work in the Department of Veterans Affairs. LUNGevity is proud to offer this funding mechanism to researchers within the VA system. The Request for Applications, to be awarded in 2021, is currently available on the LUNGevity website at LUNGevity.org/apply-for-award and the proposalCENTRAL website at proposalcentral.com.

The 2021 LUNGevity Veterans Affairs Research Scholar Award Program supports fellows interested in lung cancer research within the Department of Veterans Affairs. Applicants must hold a doctoral degree and be within their postdoctoral fellow/medical fellowship period or within the first five years of their first faculty appointment and plan to pursue a career in lung cancer research at a Veterans Affairs institution (or an academic institution with an affiliation with a local Veterans Affairs institution). This is a mentored award, which may be for a maximum of $100,000 over two years ($50,000 per year).

"Lung cancer within the veteran populations is high, with approximately 7,700 new cases diagnosed every year," said Drew Moghanaki, MD, MPH. "I am incredibly pleased to see LUNGevity's commitment to helping us improve the quality of care that we can deliver to veterans who develop lung cancer, often many years after their service on military bases and in the field of battle where they are exposed to various toxic and carcinogenic materials." Moghanaki is the section chief of radiation oncology at the Atlanta VA Medical Center and an associate professor at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University School of Medicine. He is also a member of LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board.

The translational research projects that will be funded are expected to have a direct impact on veterans at risk or with lung cancer, or to provide a clear conceptual or experimental foundation for the future development of methods of screening/early detection and/or individualized treatments including surgical, radiation, targeted, or immune-based therapies. In addition, the proposed research must have relevance to the veteran population, either related to screening/early detection or treatment of lung cancer.

The letter of intent is due on February 24, 2021.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 21% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

