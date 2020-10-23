LUNGevity Launches New Lung Cancer Advocacy Program

The new LUNGevity Action Network empowers individuals to raise lung cancer awareness and help drive policy changes. Tweet this

The LUNGevity Action Network will serve to amplify LUNGevity's ongoing policy work. In February 2020, LUNGevity released the Lung Cancer Scorecard, a state-by-state analysis comparing access to screening, comprehensive biomarker testing, and clinical trials to uncover disparities in lung cancer patient care based on location, and to offer viable solutions to achieve healthcare equity. This report laid out specific areas that need to be addressed to improve care in each state. With the Action Network, there will be opportunities for advocates to easily advocate for solutions, such as advocating for improved Medicaid coverage for services, giving LUNGevity's efforts a deeper impact.

"This launch is very timely, as the importance of health policy has never been more evident than during the COVID-19 public health crisis," says Kristen Santiago, Senior Director of Public Policy Initiatives at LUNGevity. "There are so many people who are looking to get involved with lung cancer advocacy but have no idea where to start. The LUNGevity Action Network not only gives them a starting point, but also provides all the tools they need to be successful and have an impact. It's never been so easy or so important to use your voice to support the lung cancer community."

The Action Network will also make it easier for those interested in helping to spread awareness in their communities about lung cancer. Members will receive a roadmap on how best to have an impact, including specific actions that help keep advocates motivated and on track to be successful.

"LUNGevity has long been advocating for increased awareness of lung cancer and those living with the disease. We encourage those impacted to speak out about issues that they face and to help change policies that might be negatively affecting them," says Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "This new program will help us unite and activate our already engaged community and reach out to more people to make a tangible, impactful difference on these issues and further spread awareness about the disease."

Anyone can quickly and easily register to join the LUNGevity Action Network. After signing up, they will have access to new training, tools, and resources as they become available to amplify their voice and impact. Whether someone is focused on policy, raising awareness, or both, everything they need to be a successful advocate will be accessible, easy to use, and delivered right to their inbox.

Registrants can also sign up to receive emails and alerts from LUNGevity when issues of interest or new legislation or policies need support. The LUNGevity Action Network allows each advocate to get as involved as they like – there is something for everyone.

More information and a registration page for those interested in joining is available at www.LUNGevity.org/LAN.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 228,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

http://www.lungevity.org

