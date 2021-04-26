LUNGevity Welcomes Kristi M. Griffith, MSN, RN, CHPN, HON ONN-CG

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the hiring of Kristi M. Griffith, MSN, RN, CHPN, HON ONN-CG, as a survivorship navigator.

A nurse navigator with over 30 years of oncology and palliative care experience, Griffith will serve as the first point of contact for patients and families who reach out to the Foundation for support.

She will deliver patient support and comprehensive disease information to lung cancer patients and their families/caregivers along with additional resources to increase lung cancer knowledge and help eliminate barriers to timely and optimal care.

"Kristi has proven herself to be a consummate professional with a passion for caring for patients," stated Katie Brown, LUNGevity's Senior Vice President of Survivorship and Support. "Her extensive background in patient outreach and care makes her the perfect choice to take on this new position within our organization."

Previously, Griffith served as Director, Palliative Care Administration at Baylor Medical Center before working as an Oncology Nurse Navigator at the Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center. Having served on various national boards and committees, including the Academy of Oncology Nurse and Patient Navigators (AONN+) and the National Board for Certification of Hospice Palliative Nurses, she currently serves on the national AONN+ Certification Exam Development Committee for Oncology Navigators.

Griffith received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas at Arlington and later received her Master's of Science in Nursing from The George Washington University.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 22% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

www.LUNGevity.org

