LUNGevity's International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference to Bring Education, Support, Community, and Hope to Lung Cancer Community

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, announced today that registration for the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference (ILCSC) is now open. The conference, now in its 10th year, will be held virtually August 21-23, 2020, and will be free to attend. Participants will be able to immerse themselves in a realistic conference environment while safely gathering virtually with others affected by lung cancer to learn, connect, and find hope in today's scientific progress.

ILCSC provides a variety of opportunities to connect with other survivors, hear from world-renowned researchers on the latest treatments, and learn about ways to manage lung cancer and the treatment journey. This unique conference, designed by and for people diagnosed with lung cancer and their caregivers, has been described by past attendees as "transformational." The virtual format for the traditionally in-person event allows for even more great expert speakers, sessions, and meetups that would not be possible in person. It also allows the educational event to be available to more people affected by lung cancer who otherwise might have been restricted by monetary, mobility, or health concerns.

"We are excited to offer this International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference virtually for the first time in its ten years," says Andrea Ferris, CEO and President of LUNGevity. "While we will miss seeing everyone in person, we are pleased to be able to offer this conference, which has positively educated, supported, and provided community to so many, to a larger audience through the virtual format. We hope to make this our biggest conference to date with more lung cancer survivors participating from around the world than ever before!"

The conference will include a virtual interactive exhibit hall with nearly 30 exhibitors and several live, virtual demonstrations, such as cooking and yoga demos. The exhibit hall will be available for attendees to visit throughout the conference weekend.

Sessions to be included in this year's ILCSC include general 101 sessions led by renowned medical experts on chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, surgery, small cell lung cancer, and precision medicine; multiple Ask the Experts panels, including a panel specific to lung cancer in the era of COVID-19; sessions on avoiding caregiver burnout and balancing work and caregiving; and the popular "Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll," delving into issues of daily living with lung cancer as a chronic disease. See the full agenda on the ILCSC website.

ILCSC will also include networking groups in which attendees can meet and connect with others like themselves. Groups include mutation specific, non-mutation specific, veterans with lung cancer, Spanish language speaking, caregivers, and many more. Participants are encouraged to continue the conversations that begin in the networking group beyond the conference.

Registration is now open. Those affected by lung cancer, particularly patients and their caregivers, should attend. Learn more about the conference and register at www.LUNGevity.org/ILCSC.

LUNGevity looks forward to virtually seeing many faces, both familiar and new, at the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference in August!

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, policy initiatives, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 228,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

