Lunit Gets FDA Nod for AI-based Chest X-ray Triage Solution, Developed for Sorting of Emergency Cases

- First FDA 510(k) clearance from its AI software product lineup for radiology, specialized in triaging emergent cases found in chest x-ray

- Company to accelerate business in the US market, leveraging partnerships with Philips, FujiFilm

- Product to be introduced during RSNA 2021 booth #4545

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, today announced it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its AI-powered chest x-ray triaging solution, 'Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage'. With this first FDA clearance, the company is now able to commercially provide the AI solution to medical professional and healthcare institutions in the U.S.