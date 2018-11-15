Lunit Partners with Fujifilm and Salud Digna to Provide Medical AI Solution in Mexico

Lunit's medical AI solution for chest radiography and mammography, Lunit INSIGHT, will be integrated into Fujifilm Synapse PACS system, which will then be evaluated by 20 radiologists in Salud Digna, one of the largest diagnostic service providers in Mexico. Upon the evaluation, Lunit and FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. will seek to further develop the application and technology for more effective implementation on site. The project also includes an evaluation of worklist prioritization feature which could help to improve productivity in diagnosis.

"We're happy to have Fujifilm and Salud Digna as our partners in beginning the onsite installation of Lunit's AI solutions for medical imaging," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "Mexico is one of the countries that experience constraint in the number of radiologists—4,000 radiologists at 7,000 medical facilities, serving 130 million patients—that is less than one radiologist per facility. This is one of the situations that we had been hoping to contribute with our technology and we are confident that our medical AI solution can present a great opportunity to improve productivity."

According to a recent study published in < Radiology >, Lunit's AI solution surpassed physicians of all level in accuracy. It also has been proven to increase the performance level of non-radiology physicians as much as 20% when used as a second reader. Lunit says its AI solution for chest x-ray has an accuracy level of 97-99% and 97% for mammography.

"Fujifilm is very excited about the opportunity to have clinicians at Salud Digna evaluate our open AI platform in conjunction with Lunit's AI solutions," said Tak Shimomura, Chief Technical Officer of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc.

Salud Digna healthcare network has 94 clinics around 24 states in Mexico. It had screened and diagnosed more than 182,000 images only in October, of which 108,450 were computed radiography and 63,880 were mammography cases.

The AI solutions under development will also be available for demonstration at RSNA 2018, both at Lunit booth(#7561 North) and FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. booth(#2545). The official kick-off is on Monday, November 26 at 1 pm in the FUJIFILM's booth.

Lunit Inc.

Lunit is a medical AI software company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been internationally acknowledged for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. It has been named by CB Insights as one of "AI 100" startups transforming healthcare industry.

Lunit's technology has been recognized at international competitions such as ImageNet (5th place, 2015), TUPAC 2016 (1st place), and Camelyon 2017 (1st place), surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. Lunit is based in Seoul, South Korea.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. www.fujimed.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Salud Digna

Salud Digna was founded in 2003 with the purpose of providing diagnostic services to all Mexican population (especially those of low income), enabling patients to seek early treatment, improve their chances of survival, and avoid costly medical interventions that could strain their personal finances as well as those of the public health system. Throughout 15 years of being part of the health care of people, it managed to reach 24 states of the republic with 94 clinics serving their patients.

