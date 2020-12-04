Lunkerville's "Get Folks Fishing" Series Premieres on Discovery Channel

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunkerville, the TV show that features real people with real fish stories, will air an exclusive four-episode mini-series Saturday mornings this month on Discovery Channel. The special programs launch "Get Folks Fishing", a new initiative creator and host Mike D hopes will inspire more people to consider adding recreational fishing to their outdoor activities this spring. It's all part of his personal mission to have people experience the emotional and social wellness benefits of the sport — by showing them just how easy and accessible it is to actually do.

Lunkerville on Discovery Channel

"Get Folks Fishing" was inspired by the isolation and stress arising from the 2020 global pandemic, a year that has seen everyone's mental resilience tested. "The concept of Lunkerville was originally borne out of the trauma I experienced from 9/11," says Michael de Avila (aka Mike D). "While I didn't work in the towers, I watched the horror play out in real time from my apartment window in downtown Manhattan. Like everyone, I craved normalcy and a sense of control after that and I found fishing therapeutic. I see parallels between what's happening now and what happened then and I want to do my part to help. I believe these episodes will have a positive impact on viewers by showing them the relief and fun fishing can provide to anyone."

The "Get Folks Fishing" four episode series includes:

New York, New York

Mike D explores urban freshwater fishing in New York City with a Manhattan doorman, a New York Post reporter and a teenage fishing phenom.

Next Generation

Gen Z'ers take Mike D fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass in Alabama , Florida and upstate New York .

All in the Family

Mike D joins family bass fishing outings in New Jersey and Connecticut , and learns how to fly fish from an avid fishing couple in Colorado .

Ice Fishing Now and Then

A New Hampshire bartender shows Mike how to ice fish a local pond and old timers jig for smelt from a wooden ice shanty on Lake Champlain, New York .

Lunkerville's "Get Folks Fishing" Special Series airs Saturday mornings at 6:30am ET on Discovery Channel and streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Go and Facebook Watch. For more information on the show, please visit www.lunkerville.com.

