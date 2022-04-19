Lupin Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Animal Feed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Lupin Market: Health benefits of lupins to drive growth

The key factor driving the global lupin market growth is the health benefits of lupins. Lupins are one of the richest natural sources of combined protein and dietary fiber. Comprising 40% protein and 37% fiber, lupins are good sources of minerals containing prebiotic fiber and are also non-GMO and fructose free. Consumption of lupin beans promotes gut health and helps to handle irritable bowel syndrome and other conditions related to the digestive system. The high fiber content of lupin beans makes them good prebiotics, the constituents that feed good bacteria in the intestine. In addition, the high fiber content of lupin beans ensures that the stool in the gut absorbs water from the body and becomes soft. The Vitamin C content of lupin beans also promotes the absorption of iron and the formation of hemoglobin. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Lupin Market: Rising awareness of the vegan diet is a major trend

Rising awareness of the vegan diet is one of the key lupin market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. A vegan lifestyle does not include anything of animal origins such as food, clothing, or any other products. It strongly favors animal rights, and vegan consumers do not consume meat. This can positively affect the market as vegan consumers seek more plant-based alternatives such as lupin beans and soybeans as their protein source. People are adopting vegan diets because of ethical concerns toward animals and for a better environment. According to PETA, approximately 2.5% of the US population is vegan. Currently, consumers prefer healthier substitutes to meat, dairy, and other conventional protein sources. Plant-based proteins such as lupin beans have given vegans a wide portfolio of food products, meeting almost all nutritional health needs. This will further support the market growth in the coming years

Lupin Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the lupin market by Application (Animal feed, food and beverages, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The lupin market share growth in the animal feed segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lupin beans are being widely used as alternatives to soybean in all livestock species due to their high-quality protein. The significant increase in the demand for cost-effective protein foods for livestock and poultry will drive the market during the forecast period.

Lupin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABS Food Srl, Barentz BV, Coorow Seeds, DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP, Eagle Foods Australia, Ethics Organic, Golden West Foods Pty Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., INVEJA SAS, Just Organik, KTC Edibles, NOW Health Group Inc., Orienco SAS, Raab Vitalfood GmbH, Samruddhi Organic Farm I Pvt. Ltd., SHILOH FARMS, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., and SunOpta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

