Lupin Pharmaceuticals and PlushCare Expand Access to Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Treatment to Help Meet Patient Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic

BALTIMORE, Maryland, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited (Lupin), and PlushCare, a leading virtual doctor's appointment service, today announced an agreement to allow treatment for bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women, via the PlushCare virtual platform. PlushCare enables patients to easily book a virtual doctor's appointment, discuss symptoms, receive a prescription for lab testing and treatment, if necessary.

Bacterial vaginosis is the most common vaginal infection in the U.S. affecting more than 20 million women between the ages of 14 and 49 annually.1 Symptoms of BV include an unpleasant or fishy odor, a thin milky greyish-white discharge, or excessive discharge, and sometimes an itching, burning sensation or irritation.2,3 However, some women may have no symptoms.3 BV is treated with a prescription antibiotic,4 and if untreated, is associated with an increased risk of pelvic inflammatory disease, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections.1,5

"As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we are committed to helping women access treatment, information and resources without delay, in order to maintain their health," said Jon Stelzmiller, President – Specialty, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "This partnership allows women suffering from BV the ability to speak to a doctor about their symptoms and potentially get a treatment without leaving their home or delaying their treatment."

"With the current healthcare landscape, more people are turning to telehealth than we've ever seen before," said Ryan McQuaid, CEO and Co-Founder of PlushCare. "We are thrilled that Lupin Pharmaceuticals has chosen to partner with us to help women gain access to BV treatment with greater ease."

PlushCare is a virtual health platform offering affordable medical services to patients in all 50 states. Having treated over 225,000 patients and diagnosed over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare is changing the medical landscape and offering affordable and accessible healthcare to all.

About Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited and is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. based on total prescriptions. Together, all Lupin-owned entities combine to make up the 8th largest generic pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue size. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality medications across many treatment areas. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s branded pharmaceuticals division, is the provider of products designed to help prevent and manage women's health conditions with serious health consequences.

Please visit www.lupin.com/US for more information.

About PlushCare

PlushCare is a leading virtual primary care platform that offers primary healthcare and virtual doctor's visits to patients in all 50 U.S. states. With over 225,000 users and counting, patients are connected to the best physicians from the top 50 medical institutions in the country via desktop or mobile devices. PlushCare accepts most major insurance plans, and patients have access to quality primary care consultations and can get diagnosed, treated, prescribed medication or have lab testing. The unique combination of world-class doctors, on-demand lab testing, affordable pricing, and same-day appointments with the patient's choice of provider, makes PlushCare the best-in-class platform for virtual health. Treating over 3,500 medical conditions, PlushCare strives to make patient's healthcare experience with doctors stress-free and is available on the PlushCare mobile app for iOS and Android or via PlushCare.com.

For more information on PlushCare, please visit PlushCare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the U. S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Many of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include failure of clinical trials, delays in development, registration and product approvals, changes in the competitive environment, increased government control over pricing, fluctuations in the capital and foreign exchange markets and the ability to maintain patent and other intellectual property protection. The information presented in this release represents management's expectations and intentions as of this date. Lupin expressly disavows any obligation to update the information presented in this release.

1 Koumans EH, Sternberg M, Bruce C, McQuillan G, Kendrick J, Sutton M, Markowitz LE. The prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in the United States, 2001-2004; associations with symptoms, sexual behaviors, and reproductive health External. Sex Transom Dis. 2007 Nov;34(11):864-9.

2 Mayo Clinic. Bacterial vaginosis. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/bacterial-vaginosis/symptoms-causes/syc-20352279. Accessed May 11, 2020.

3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bacterial Vaginosis – CDC Fact Sheet. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/std/bv/stdfact-bacterial-vaginosis.htm. Accessed May 11, 2020.

4 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Vaginitis in Nonpregnant Patients. ACOG Practice Bulletin No. 215. Obstet Gynecol 2020;135(1):e1-17.

5 Brotman RM. Vaginal microbiome and sexually transmitted infections: an epidemiologic perspective. Journal of Clinical Investigation. 2011;121(12):4610-4617. doi:10.1172/JCI57172.

For further information or queries please contact:

Caren Begun

Green Room Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-201-396-8551

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.