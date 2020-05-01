Lupus Foundation of America Leads Nationwide Effort to Make Lupus Visible for Lupus Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupus is a more pervasive and severe disease than many realize, as a number of its symptoms can be invisible. This May for Lupus Awareness Month, the Lupus Foundation of America is urging the public to join the nationwide effort to Make Lupus Visible, and raise awareness and funds for this brutal disease.

Many of the debilitating symptoms and impacts of lupus can't be seen, and can cause those living with the disease to feel isolated and misunderstood. Invisible symptoms of lupus include:

Organ involvement, affecting areas like the heart, lungs, kidneys or brain, occurring in approximately half of people with lupus;

Joint and muscle pain, causing weakness and loss of strength, which impacts 90% of people with lupus at some point during their illness;

Extreme fatigue, which can be debilitating, impacts as many as 80% of people with lupus;

Loss of income –Two out of three people with lupus report a complete or partial loss of income because of complications with the disease;

Feeling symptoms of anxiety (90%) and depression (85%) due to the impact of lupus.

"Lupus impacts every part of a person's life, whether you can visibly see the effects or not," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "The Lupus Foundation of America is on a mission to end the brutal impact of lupus, and raising awareness of the devastation that this disease can cause is incredibly important. We urge everybody to Make Lupus Visible this May by wearing purple, sharing facts about lupus, and raising funds for the critical research and support programs that our community relies on."

Lupus affects an estimated 1.5 million people in the U.S. alone, and awareness of how devastating this disease is remains low and misunderstood. That's why raising awareness, funds and making lupus visible is so crucial this May for Lupus Awareness Month. Even though many of us are physically apart due to the coronavirus, there are still several ways we can come together to Make Lupus Visible. People with lupus, friends and family members can participate from home or virtually by:

Sharing the facts about lupus , its symptoms and impact with social media posts, fliers and infographics available in our awareness toolkit, and by sharing our new " What is Lupus?" video that highlights the difficulty to diagnose, treat and manage this complex, unpredictable and cruel disease.

, its symptoms and impact with social media posts, fliers and infographics available in our awareness toolkit, and by sharing our new " video that highlights the difficulty to diagnose, treat and manage this complex, unpredictable and cruel disease. Starting a virtual fundraiser or Facebook fundraiser, and inviting friends and family to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live.

or Facebook fundraiser, and inviting friends and family to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live. Celebrating Put on Purple Day on May 15 by wearing purple, making a donation, and sharing on social media and with friends and family why you are wearing purple to make lupus visible.

For more information on Lupus Awareness Month and how to get involved, visit www.lupus.org/lupus-awareness-month.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Maggie Maloney

202.212.6766

[email protected]

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America

Related Links

http://www.lupus.org

