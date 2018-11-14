Lupus Foundation of America Reinvents its Online Home

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people living with lupus cope with one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable autoimmune diseases.

The Lupus Foundation of America wants to ease people's journey when they go online to find information about lupus. Now, with its redesigned website, www.lupus.org, members of the lupus community – including those affected by lupus and their families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, lupus researchers and policymakers – can find more of what they need and want faster, all from one site.

After visiting the site, people will not only be more informed – but also feel empowered and inspired by its engaging storytelling approach that brings the organization's mission to life.

"Reading stories about people like me – living their best lives with lupus – gives me hope for myself and my future," said 25-year-old Elizabeth Paige Yuen, who was diagnosed with lupus at age nine. "This website is the place I go to find lupus resources, learn about the latest research and get involved in the fight against this horrible disease. It's become my online community – it makes me feel less alone."

The Lupus Foundation of America, with its comprehensive initiatives in research, education and advocacy, is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus. Its website brings together the latest findings on lupus research, resources and programs from health experts, ways to take action to support the cause and personal stories from people living with lupus.

Lupus.org is the single most-visited website for people at all phases of their lupus journey in search of medically sound content. Key enhancements to the site include responsive visual design and enhanced navigation to better connect visitors to online resources.

The site is optimized for search, mobile device viewing and social media sharing. It allows easy navigation to local resources and to the National Resource Center on Lupus (Resource Center). The Resource Center brings together the latest resources, programs and services on all things lupus.

"Millions of people count on our website each year for answers, support and hope," said Stevan W. Gibson, Lupus Foundation of America president and CEO. "Our updates and enhancements will ensure that it continues to be the most current and authoritative source of lupus information, breaking research news, support and advocacy."

Gibson added that the redesigned website better showcases the Foundation's leadership in lupus research – a more than 40-year legacy of accelerating scientific breakthroughs by funding groundbreaking research and supporting pivotal clinical trials.

Research studies and disease facts may strike some people as abstract and impersonal. So the new site features vibrant images and translates complex statistics into meaningful graphics. The site was designed by Interactive Strategies, a full-service website design and development firm.

People affected by lupus can also share their stories of hope and struggle through the site's new Voices of Lupus platform featuring a living collection of personal stories that help to put a human face on the impact of the disease.

Through this newly launched website, millions in the lupus community will share a common experience. Whether they are participating in a Walk to End Lupus Now event, looking for local support, need assistance finding a clinical trial or need information to support legislative funding, all will find more of what they need – including community, inspiration and encouragement – on the pages of www.lupus.org.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

Contact:

Mike Donnelly Veronica Hunt Lupus Foundation of America Padilla (202) 349-1162 (213) 929-2689 Donnelly@lupus.org Veronica.Hunt@PadillaCo.com

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America

Related Links

http://www.lupus.org

