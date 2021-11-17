Luther Burbank Savings Becomes Creatio Customer

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered commercial bank, is now a customer.

Luther Burbank Savings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Luther Burbank Corporation, a publicly owned company headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. The bank, an equal housing lender specializing in multi-family lending, offers highly competitive depository and mortgage products, robust cash management solutions and high-yield liquidity management to individuals, small businesses, commercial real estate owners and fiduciaries.

Luther Burbank Savings opted for Creatio to transform its customer-facing financial services workflows. Creatio's vertical solution offers a no-code platform for banks to automate business workflows and streamline customer journeys.

"Delivering an immersive and tailored experience is paramount to driving long term customer relationships," said Andy Zambito, Chief Sales Officer Americas at Creatio. "By partnering with Luther Burbank Savings, the bank can take advantage of Creatio's platform to service customers and meet them where they are – providing services that are most relevant, at the right time and place."

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "LBC." The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.2 billion, total loans of $6.3 billion and total deposits of $5.6 billion as of September 30, 2021. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in the western United States from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit www.lutherburbanksavings.com.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

