Lutheran World Relief Responds to Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 28, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and an 18-foot tsunami struck the Indonesian city of Palu and the surrounding coastline. More than 1,200 people had been confirmed killed and the death toll is expected to climb higher as heavily populated areas outside the city are cut off from any assistance.

Hundreds have been injured, and more than 60,000 people have been displaced from their homes. Authorities estimate that more than 1.5 million people have been affected by the disaster.

Lutheran World Relief is responding with our international partners in the ACT Alliance, a global faith-based humanitarian network. Gifts will be used to provide families affected by the disaster with immediate assistance such as food, water, shelter supplies and more.

We will provide updates on the response in the coming days.

How to Help:

Donate By Phone: (800) 597.5972

Donate By Mail: Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21297-1061

Donate Online: Indonesia Earthquake & Tsunami

Lutheran World Relief is an international NGO with nearly 75 years of demonstrated expertise that works in partnership with local communities to build their capabilities and collaborate on long-term solutions to reduce extreme poverty. In times of emergency, LWR is also a trusted partner to distribute aid and ensure people are prepared to withstand the next unexpected challenge. For more information, visit lwr.org.

