Lutron and Kaleidescape Integrate Intelligent Lighting Control for Private Cinemas

Only Kaleidescape players are designed to present movies at full reference, with lossless quality audio and unique metadata with cues that enable precise control of lights and shades controlled by a HomeWorks system. By simply pressing play, Kaleidescape sends information about the movie so the control system can adjust screen masking, lens shift in the projector, and lighting triggers that close the shades and slowly dim the lights; and when the credits roll, the lights come on slowly, to ease you back into the real world. In addition, intermission cues transition you in and out of the story when a break is needed.

"For 60 years, Lutron has been focused on delivering great customer experiences. Now, Lutron and Kaleidescape's joint customers can relax, sit back, hit play, and watch their entertainment space transform into a cinema as the lighting and shading effortlessly transitions to the best movie watching environment," explains Sam Chambers, senior director, Residential Systems at Lutron. "By directly integrating HomeWorks and Kaleidescape, customers feel as if they have a commercial cinematic experience in their own home."

Kaleidescape is the only company that offers metadata, enabling seamless automation capabilities to control systems, and designed from the ground up for the custom integration channel. Unlike the streaming video experience, Kaleidescape and Lutron systems increase the beauty, elegance, and immersion of watching movies by delivering a commercial cinema experience to your home or yacht.

"Kaleidescape and Lutron are working together to deliver an unsurpassed cinema experience for private theaters," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "When you combine Lutron's industry leading lighting control capabilities with Kaleidescape's ability to deliver the best image and sound on screen, the addition of shading and lighting control truly brings the experience to another level of luxury and enjoyment."

Now, with the ability to seamlessly couple control automation of lighting and shading with gigantic screens and immersive audio, custom electronic and design companies can truly provide an experience equal to, if not better than, a commercial moviegoing experience.

The direct integration of Lutron's flagship HomeWorks system with current Kaleidescape players will be available for customers starting in early October 2021.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury private cinemas. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing private cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.



About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com)

Founded in 1961, lighting and shading control leader Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to smart lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions- including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira-are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidescape

Related Links

https://www.kaleidescape.com/

