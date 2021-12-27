LUV Car Wash Completes Five Acquisitions to Debut its Initial 20 Car Wash Locations in the Southeast

PHOENIX, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash announced today that it has closed on five separate acquisitions as the platform for its initial express car washes – 20 total – in the Southeast!

LUV acquired car wash locations from Shiny Shell, Sporty's, Jeff's Express, Rocket Express and Hi-Speed Car Wash. As a result of these five separate acquisitions, LUV now has locations from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Savannah, Georgia and throughout the Atlanta area.

"After recently launching our brand, we're thrilled to start building and sharing LUV's exceptional car wash experience to the thriving Florida and Georgia markets," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. "At LUV, we're committed to creating an amazing guest experience and look forward to building relationships in our new communities as we remodel, rebrand and debut our first car washes in the months ahead. We're excited to make car washing an experience that is fast, fun and easy across the nation."

LUV's strategy is to develop new-build locations and acquire both new and old car washes that are in need of capital improvements as the company rebrands all sites.

"Our team is eager to begin the process of bringing these locations up to the LUV standard and creating a passionate customer base in our markets," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer JT Thomson. "We will continue to build upon and expand our footprint in these markets as well as others throughout the country."

For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

Susquehanna Private Capital was founded in 2016 and is funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which is one of the world's largest privately held financial services firms. With its flexible approach to investing, SPC partners with founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets companies in the U.S., Europe and Israel in the business services, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors with $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA.

Contact: Kathryn Ward, Champion Management

972.930.9933; [email protected]

SOURCE LUV Car Wash