LUV Car Wash Continues to Expand Footprint in Jacksonville

National express car wash platform acquires six locations and plans to open seven more in the metro area by early 2023

PHOENIX, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicles in Jacksonville, Florida will be feeling a lot more LUV from their owners soon as LUV Car Wash announced today it has closed on an acquisition to bring an additional six car wash locations to the metro area.

LUV acquired a total of six car washes from a national brand to bring its total to 11 locations in the Jacksonville-St. Augustine metro area. Four of the acquired locations will be upgraded and rebranded but remain open, while two will be redeveloped into brand new LUV Car Wash sites.

"We're excited to continue to build the LUV Car Wash brand and grow with our expanding fanbase in the Jacksonville market," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. "We launched our platform with washes all along the east coast of Florida, so to acquire these new locations is huge for our continued growth in the Sunshine State."

LUV's expansion in the Jacksonville-St. Augustine area will continue as the company plans to open seven more locations by early 2023, bringing its total to 20 sites in the next year. The current acquisition increases LUV's Florida footprint to 21 locations.

LUV currently has 52 operating car washes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

Contact: Mario Zavala, Champion Management

214.693.4964; [email protected]

SOURCE LUV Car Wash