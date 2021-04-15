Lux Amber Corp. Announces License and Distribution Agreement for EPA Approved Disinfectants

FRISCO, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Amber Corp. (OTC: LXAM) and its subsidiary, Worldwide Specialty Chemicals, Inc., announced its License and Distribution Agreement with SpectraShield Technologies, LLC in Scottsdale, Arizona.

E. Thomas Layton, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Lux Amber Corp. stated, "We appreciate the SpectraShield team. We are in frequent communication, planning and trying to execute on our shared marketing and distribution strategy. Having a supportive and available supplier makes all the difference." Mr. Layton went on to say, "With the two companies marketing SpectraKill RTU, an EPA Registered, List N, one step cleaner disinfectant, Lux Amber Corp. has a great addition to offer as part of its green family of products." Lux Amber Corp., in cooperation with some of its Honolulu based shareholders, is planning a marketing initiative for the Hawaiian Islands currently anticipated to be in the second quarter.

Thad Weist, President of SpectraShield Technologies, said, "Our teams operate well together, and supporting each other has shown that the idea to collaborate was a great decision for both companies."

About Lux Amber Corp.

Lux Amber Corp. is an international specialty chemical company. The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries: Worldwide Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Industrial Chem Solutions, Inc., and Safeway Pest Elimination, LLC. Each of the three subsidiaries serves as both a producer and distributor of environmentally safe, specialty chemicals. The products sold by the Company and its subsidiaries utilize all-natural and renewable resources, contain no dangerous chemicals or additives, and offer "green" solutions to its customers. The Company's product line includes asphalt release agents, industrial cleaners, environmental remediation gels, odor control agents, and consumer friendly cleaners for a wide range of uses, including construction, environmental remediation, hazardous materials clean-up, nuclear decommissioning, industrial cleaning, odor control, and products that are designed for the elimination and control of pests. www.worldwidesc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Lux Amber, Corp.'s business, and Lux Amber, Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

