Lux Research Announces 2021 Innovator of the Year Award Honorees

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Research is pleased to introduce its first-ever Lux Innovator of the Year Awards. Lux considered dozens of nominations for both companies on the cutting edge of innovation as well as individuals that have made innovative contributions to the world throughout their careers. These awardees will be presented at the Lux Executive Summit taking place October 5th – October 8th.

"Our Lux Innovator of the Year award showcases organizations that are conceiving breakthrough innovation," says Marisa Kopec, Chief Research Officer at Lux. "We evaluate our clients' innovation strategy process, program techniques, and team's overall functional performance relative to their company's sustainability and growth goals to determine the innovators who shined brightly in 2021."

The Lux Executive Summit is the global forum for leaders tackling innovation challenges. In its 17th year, this annual event brings together Lux Research's global analysts with executives and industry thought leaders to learn from each other and tackle the most critical issues around the globe. This year's event will deliver the insights, thinking, and connections needed to accelerate the pace of innovation and thrive in a sustainable future.

The 2021 Lux Innovator of the Year Awardees are:

Dow (NYSE: DOW): Sustainable Paper Barrier Coatings

(NYSE: DOW): Sustainable Paper Barrier Coatings Meta Materials Inc . (META): A Sustainable Solution from the Promise of 5G in Dense Urban Environments

. A Sustainable Solution from the Promise of 5G in Dense Urban Environments Domtar: The Paper Freezer Pack

And our Lifetime Achievement Innovator Award winner is:

Mr. S.D. Shibulal, Advisor at Innovations Investment Management India, and Co-Founder and former CEO of Infosys

Join us at the 2021 Lux Executive Summit as our Innovator of the Year honorees will tell their stories on our main stage, detailing how they achieved amazing innovation outcomes as well as sharing their best practices and learnings. Click here to view the event agenda and for more information on keynote speakers, panel discussions, ideathons, and more.

If you are interested in learning more about this event, please email [email protected].

About Lux Research

Lux Research is a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services, helping clients drive growth through technology innovation. A pioneer in the research industry, Lux uniquely combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thinking, Lux empowers clients to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success.

For more information, visit www.luxresearchinc.com, read our blog, connect on LinkedIn, or follow @LuxResearch.

SOURCE Lux Research

Related Links

http://www.luxresearchinc.com

