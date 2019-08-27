Lux Research Joins Greentown Labs as Gigawatt Partner

"We are excited to partner with Greentown Labs to help deepen our connection with the Boston startup community," said Andrew Stockwell, Senior Vice President, Research, Product, and Operations at Lux Research. "At Lux, we focus on delivering insights on disruptive technologies and companies. Greentown is a great partner for us because their members are leading innovation in the cleantech space."

Core elements of the Lux Research and Greentown Labs Partnership include:

Speaking Engagements: Lux's team of analysts will serve as speakers at various Greentown Labs thought-leadership events, panel discussions, and roundtables, sharing market trend analysis and insights with key figures within the energy industry.



Data and Insights: Greentown Labs will have access to Lux's platform, including data visualizations, expert analysis, company profiles, and more across cleantech and climate-focused sectors.



Immersion into the Greentown Labs Community: Lux's experts will host lunch and learn sessions with the Greentown Labs community based on specific technologies or markets of mutual interest between Lux and Greentown's resident startups.

"Lux Research is an internationally-recognized leader in data analysis and market insights related to the energy transition and the future of mobility, and we're excited to have them join our network of partners," said Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. "The analysis and market trends they'll be able to share with our team will be incredibly helpful as we all work toward supporting, deploying, and scaling new solutions to mitigate climate change. We're eager to see the many connections that result from our engagement!"

Lux Research is not your typical research and advisory firm. Headquartered in Boston, with a total of five offices around the globe, Lux combines deep analyses of technology with business insights to deliver independent data, insights, and opinions. Lux believes everyone is an innovator, that's why they support executives and their teams at global organizations in their quest to discover and deliver their next big innovative ideas.

The 100,000 sq. ft. Greentown Labs campus provides startups with a robust network of strategic partners, prototyping lab space, a wet lab, a machine shop, an electronics shop, office space for more than 500 entrepreneurs, a 600-person event space, and a variety of flexible membership options. Greentown Labs was founded in 2011 by four companies that simply wanted to split the cost of rent and quickly became the largest hardware-focused, cleantech incubator in North America. Less than eight years later, Greentown Labs' member companies have collectively created more than 2,800 jobs and raised more than $700M in funding.

Lux Research and Greentown Labs will share more information about their partnership at the Greentown Labs EnergyBar networking event on Thursday, September 12th at 5:30 pm at Greentown Labs' headquarters in Somerville, MA. The event is an open networking event in partnership with Cyclotron Road to showcase three cleantech entrepreneurs at varying stages of the startup journey.

About Lux Research

Lux Research is a leading provider of tech-enabled research and advisory solutions, helping clients drive growth through technology innovation. A pioneer in the research industry, Lux uniquely combines technical expertise and business insights with a proprietary intelligence platform, using advanced analytics and data science to surface true leading indicators. With quality data derived from primary research, fact-based analysis, and opinions that challenge traditional thinking, Lux clients are empowered to make more informed decisions today to ensure future success.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of bold, passionate entrepreneurs creating solutions for today's biggest climate and environmental challenges. Located in Somerville, Mass., and founded in 2011, the Greentown Labs Global Center for Cleantech Innovation is the largest cleantech incubator in North America, operating a 100,000 sq. ft. campus comprised of prototyping and wet lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, electronics lab, and a curated suite of programs and resources. Greentown Labs is home to more than 90 startups and has supported more than 210 since its inception. These startups collectively employ more than 2,800 people and have raised more than $700 million in funding. The incubators' mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the community, resources, and space they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or on Twitter , Facebook, or LinkedIn .

