Lux Speed, the leader in fiber and managed Wi-Fi to the multi-family space, Partners with Anacostia Ventures to Fast-Track Growth

Lux Speed is the solution to antiquated technology and infrastructure for the multi-family space. The company was founded on the basic principle that everyone deserves reliable, high speed internet. The companies' efforts have led the way for innovative thinking with new and integrated technology that out pace the traditional cable providers.

Lux Speed is quickly asserting itself as a dominate provider, now with the support of over 5,500 national partners.

Lux Speed Managing Partner, Michael Bertamini will step in as CEO. "Many customers are looking for state-of-the-art infrastructure, that can support the ongoing need for advanced technology", said Bertamini "The investment from Anacostia ensures long term brand success, capital for growth, and a focus on providing an on outstanding customer experience".

Anacostia Ventures continues an impressive streak of recent investments in well run technology firms.

"We are excited about the investment in Lux Speed", said Steve Canton, Senior Partner and Founder at Anacostia Ventures. "Lux Speed is a leader in the fast-growing and rapidly evolving managed fiber and managed Wi-Fi space. Providing internet-as-a-service will require innovation, capital, and a team that is committed to excellence. We feel strongly we have partnered with the right folks at Lux Speed to accomplish this mission".

About Lux Speed

Lux Speed was founded on the basic principle that everyone deserves reliable, high speed internet, without the exhausting excuses. Lux Speed has become the gold standard for fiber deployments, managed WIFI, and gigabit internet services for the multi-family, single-family, assisted living, and student housing sectors. With over 5,500 national providers, Lux Speed is becoming the premier alternative to traditional cable providers.

About Anacostia Ventures

Anacostia Ventures is a private investment firm located in South Florida. We work to invest in companies who show promise, that with the right tools, support, and cooperative effort will excel. Our mission is to bring opportunities and success to our portfolio companies. Our leaders are trail blazers that pave the way for employees, customers, and shareholders success. Further information is available at www.anacostiavc.com.

