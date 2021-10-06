Luxli Cello²: The Light that Does MORE - Sold Exclusively at B&H Photo

"For the longest time, lights like this didn't seem possible," says Joshua Fischer, Director of Marketing at Gradus Group. "LED lighting was so limited, and each new development such a big deal. RGB lighting was something that tended to limit your creativity, not free it. Our first lights—the Viola and the Cello—changed that perspective. So this light is kind of personal to us."

Most noticeable of the Cello2's upgrades is the revolutionary 5-die LED system Luxli's used with its past few lights. Because each light can do more with less, the Cello is able to output 1490 lux at 3 feet and has a TLCI of 98 and CRI of 96—while only demanding a 30 W power output. But that's not all the Cello2 offers. It also boasts upgraded Bluetooth 5 capability, allowing you to remotely control your Cello2 via the free Composer app from up to 100 feet away; a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery 3.0 so you can charge your batter on the go; and the ability to quickly and effortlessly update the Cello's firmware from the Composer app without having to take it out of your lighting setup. And, best of all, the Cello2 is lighter than ever: weighing just 12.5 ounces and still only 9.5 × 3.7 × 1.1 inches large.

"At Luxli, when we release a light, we stand by it," Joshua continues. "We make our lights the best possible version they can be for our customers. And, because of that, when better technology comes available, we don't just let that light die out. We upgrade it. Because our customers always deserve the best we can give them."

Below is a full list of the features available with the Cello2:

10 in. RGBAW LED panel

2800 – 10,000k CCT range

CCT range 1490 lux at 3 feet

Bluetooth 5 equipped with up to 100 ft. range

iOS and Android app control

Extreme color accuracy

USB Type-C charging

Multiple operation modes

Intuitive LCD display

Light, compact, and road ready

12.5 ounces weight

Wireless updating through app

Newly upgraded Luxli Cello2 RGBAW 10" LED Light

