Luxli Cello²: The Light that Does MORE - Sold Exclusively at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H announces: Two years ago, Luxli released the Luxli Cello—and changed the face of RGB lighting forever. A light that small, that powerful, that intuitive, and that versatile was revolutionary. But since that time, Luxli has made huge developments in their technology and software. The Cello was due for an upgrade.
"For the longest time, lights like this didn't seem possible," says Joshua Fischer, Director of Marketing at Gradus Group. "LED lighting was so limited, and each new development such a big deal. RGB lighting was something that tended to limit your creativity, not free it. Our first lights—the Viola and the Cello—changed that perspective. So this light is kind of personal to us."
Most noticeable of the Cello2's upgrades is the revolutionary 5-die LED system Luxli's used with its past few lights. Because each light can do more with less, the Cello is able to output 1490 lux at 3 feet and has a TLCI of 98 and CRI of 96—while only demanding a 30 W power output. But that's not all the Cello2 offers. It also boasts upgraded Bluetooth 5 capability, allowing you to remotely control your Cello2 via the free Composer app from up to 100 feet away; a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery 3.0 so you can charge your batter on the go; and the ability to quickly and effortlessly update the Cello's firmware from the Composer app without having to take it out of your lighting setup. And, best of all, the Cello2 is lighter than ever: weighing just 12.5 ounces and still only 9.5 × 3.7 × 1.1 inches large.
"At Luxli, when we release a light, we stand by it," Joshua continues. "We make our lights the best possible version they can be for our customers. And, because of that, when better technology comes available, we don't just let that light die out. We upgrade it. Because our customers always deserve the best we can give them."
Below is a full list of the features available with the Cello2:
- 10 in. RGBAW LED panel
- 2800 – 10,000k CCT range
- 1490 lux at 3 feet
- Bluetooth 5 equipped with up to 100 ft. range
- iOS and Android app control
- Extreme color accuracy
- USB Type-C charging
- Multiple operation modes
- Intuitive LCD display
- Light, compact, and road ready
- 12.5 ounces weight
- Wireless updating through app
Newly upgraded Luxli Cello2 RGBAW 10" LED Light
About Luxli:
Based in NYC, Luxli's mission is to broaden the creative potential of photographers and videographers by creating lights that are innovative, versatile, and intuitive. Luxli products are designed by renowned Norwegian manufacturer Rift Labs. Luxli is a Gradus Group Brand (GradusGroup.com). Visit Luxli at https://www.luxlilight.com/
About B&H
B&H is one of the world's largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.
