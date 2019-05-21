LUXlife Magazine selects Scott's on Fifth in Indialantic, FL for top honor

MELBOURNE, Fla. and LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott's on Fifth, in the idyllic beachside town of Indialantic, Florida, has been listed as a top best restaurant from around the globe, according to the 2019 Restaurant & Bar Awards from LUXlife magazine.

"From artisan kitchens to innovative street cuisine, and gourmet restaurants to quaint cafés, LUXlife showcases the individuals and enterprises offering outstanding gastronomic delicacies," according to the official press release announcing the awards.

Chef Scott Earick was floored by the nomination and timing, noting a recent invitation to participate in the James Beard Foundation Cheers, Queers! 2019 NYC Pride Festival kick-off cocktail on June 28.

"I was stunned. These are prestigious restaurants from around the world with highly-trained chefs. To be acknowledged among this level of talent is quite an honor," he said.

Involving himself in all facets of restaurant operations, Chef Scott starts each day shopping for the best quality ingredients and oversees every detail of the establishment – from the quirky, colorful art placement on the walls, to the understated lighting and jazzy playlist, to the preparation and presentation of signature dishes, daily specials and decadent desserts. The staff is vigorously trained, can recount meal ingredients down to the last grain of pepper, and have deep knowledge of the restaurant, its history and mission.

This personal approach is crucial to the ongoing success of the restaurant and makes guests feel a level of unprecedented attention.

No stranger to the spotlight, Chef Scott has emerged as one of the premier chefs in Central Florida. A former actor on an Italian soap opera in the 1980s, Earick turned his attention to cooking after returning to the U.S. In the 1990s, he produced and hosted a lively cooking/talk show "Capital Dish" in Tallahassee for 2 years before opening his first restaurant, a popular Italian trattoria he operated in Tampa with his mother at his side.

Looking ahead, Scotts on Fifth will continue to offer innovative, fresh cuisine that showcases the region's best ingredients in a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates each guest, whether on their very first, or fiftieth, visit.

Scotts on Fifth, 141 Fifth Avenue, Indialantic, FL. Telephone: (321) 729-9779.

Online at www.scottsonfifth.com

LUXlife: LUXlife Magazine is published quarterly in the UK and distributed to the highest net worth individuals around the globe: https://www.lux-review.com/issues/restaurant-bar-awards-2019/92/

SOURCE Scott’s on Fifth