Luxlock Moves Designers Beyond the Runway with Unlockable Phygital NFTs During Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativo lit up The DL, a chandelier-lit rooftop lounge in New York City during New York Fashion Week showcasing Spring 2023 collections. Emily Burnett produced an immersive multi-brand live model presentation alongside their digital twins available for immediate purchase and virtual try-on using cutting-edge augmented reality experiences. Over 400 attendees across the arts, technology, and finance merged for an explosive event at the intersection of crypto and commerce on September 12, 2022.

Maakola Digital Twin MetaBurnett, SENREVE, Avel Lenttan Jewelry

Reimagining the role of a fashion designer that led Emily Burnett to reinvent her purpose with the launch of MetaBurnett. She's taking a technology-first stance on commerce and connecting with consumers through various web3 applications, like metaverse wearable twin NFTs. As one of the youngest Creative Directors leading global luxury brands, she is forging a new path for designers across the globe and evangelizing ambitious women to harness the power of the next era of the internet.

This unapologetically innovative lineup presents MetaBurnett, Stephanie Dillon, Maakola, SENREVE, and Avel Lenttan, all harnessing the power of web3 experiences with LIMITED EDITION NFT drops with unlockable e-commerce shopping experiences powered by Luxlock. In collaboration with STRUT Models, the only 100% Caribbean, female and black owned modeling agency in New York focused on inclusivity, diversity and individuality. Alongside them, guests will preview the first NFT Collection to combine art, music, and play with split-minting rewards with The Modernist . A collection consisting of 9724 Genesis NFTs based on 442 hand illustrated and interchangeable character art. Showcased by way of MetaSill NFT Frames, "new markets are already shaping rapidly and we will see a lot more change through multi-layered experiences," says Leo Lin, the CEO of MetaSill. With shared missions for a more sustainable future, Stephanie Dillion an art fusion fashion artist is hell-bent on changing the world.

"Throughout history, art movements have influenced fashion and today technology is the leading influence of the future of commerce. Artists, designers, and technologists alike are embracing non-fungible tokens as a modern medium to future-proofing fashion," says Casey Golden, Founder of Luxlock. "NFTs that solve real world problems will shape the future of culture and commerce." - Kelly Max, Modernist Co-Founder

Maakola is exploring what are the possibilities to use Web3 technologies as a utility tool to change the way fashion is made, consumed and experienced. In partnership with Futureclo, Italy's leading digital fashion house, thirty percent of revenues generated by the sales of Maakola NFTs will be used to fund our programs in Ghana to help tailors transition to solar energy and provide additional upskilling opportunities for women. As SENREVE Aria Belt Bags strut down a QR code runway, they launched the Supernova Scarf NFT that includes a Collectible NFT, physical scarf and charitable donation of 20% supporting Stem For Her.

Women are leading the charge of crypto commerce with fashion leading women of web3 to create the next generation of the internet. The Italian allure of fine jewelry by Avel Lenttan introduced an advanced micro-tag into precious metal that provides traceability on the blockchain, while buyers can add a personal message with each jewelry piece.

Sponsored by future-obsessed experiential companies coming together to turn dreams into reality. The Velvet Group offers a premium marketplace to invest in private crypto funds. To further cement our vision of bringing our community of investors together in impactful and unforgettable experiences. While Heera Digital helps creators and collectors protect their NFTs and digital assets to facilitate a trusted and safer space for high value digital asset management, a critical factor in improving the adoption of web3.

