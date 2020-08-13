Luxurious and Iconic Black Desert House in High Desert Now Available for Limited Guest Bookings

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most alluring and recognizable examples of modern desert architecture, the Black Desert House, is now, for the first time, available for guest bookings. The iconic home seemingly emerges from a jumble of fantastically weathered boulders in the private community of Rock Reach in the Town of Yucca Valley.

The Black Desert House is only available for 52 guest bookings each year and has been 100 percent sold-out during its three-week soft-launch period.

Homestead Modern LLC, the High Desert leader in vacation rentals, is managing the property.

Homestead Modern also manages Rock Reach House, another iconic modern home nearby.

Starting immediately, the Black Desert House can be booked through https://www.theblackdesert.house/ . For a short time, it will also be available on traditional short-term vacation rental sites before becoming exclusive to direct bookings.

The Black Desert House sits on a 2 1/2-acre parcel of spectacular High Desert scenery — including giant boulders, stunted pinyon pines, desert oak, and ancient juniper trees.

Access is via a gated driveway that leads up to the house. The views from the house's main rooms are of jaw-dropping vistas into hundreds of acres of virgin desert landscape — every bit the equal to sights in the national park.

The house features two bedrooms (one with an ensuite bathroom), a media room, and a gourmet kitchen. The living room's main feature is an enormous wall of glass, offering the sensation of flying over the spectacular terrain.

A swimming pool features a shallow tanning shelf, and the adjacent in-ground hot tub spa beckons for year-round soaks. A built-in gas barbecue is nearby — as is an outdoor shower. There is a gas fireplace inside and a gas fire pit on the patio — offering warmth for stargazers.

The Black Desert House, which was completed in 2014, was commissioned by the noted Los Angeles-based designer Marc Atlan for himself and his family. The architects were Oller & Pejic Architects of Los Angeles.

Regarding the unusual design of the house, Tom Pejic has been quoted as saying the following:

"During the day, the interior of the house recedes and the views are more pronounced. At night the house completely dematerialises and the muted lighting and stars outside blend to form an infinite backdrop for contemplation."

The Palm Springs firm H3K Design was responsible for a recently completed top-to-bottom refresh inside and out — including new furniture and furnishings.

Despite the sense that the Black Desert House is the middle of a wild and untamed desert, it is close at hand to the key attractions in the High Desert. It is approximately 20 minutes from the west entrance to the national park and about the same to famed Pappy & Harriet's. Several grocery stores are within a 15-minute drive.

Homestead Modern LLC, with offices in the Town of Yucca Valley, is a leader in the High Desert vacation rental market. The company manages the highest-grossing portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties, builds new homes of its designs, and renovates existing properties before managing them as rental properties for clients. Homestead Modern also works with investors interested in engaging in the booming High Desert economy.

For more information, visit www.HomesteadModern.com or email the company at [email protected] .

Voice messages may be left by calling (760) 428-8989.

