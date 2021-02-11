Luxury Apartments for 55+ Now Open in Plainview

"We expect the Residences at Plainview to be a showcase for the way modern seniors prefer to live," said Rachel Anderson-Capone, Executive Director. "This property offers more than just apartments. It offers a complete lifestyle that fulfills the dreams of luxury our residents desire and deserve."

The Residences will offer three restaurant-style meals a day in a beautiful dining room or, if weather permits, an outdoor patio, happy hour, bistro and sports bar. It has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, putting green, sauna, full exercise facilities, movie theater, art studio, salon and barber shop and exquisitely furnished living and common areas. Concierge service will be available along with 24/7 video surveillance and valet parking. The property is meticulously landscaped with appealing gardens and a sylvan walking path.

Perhaps most unique will be the custom Wellness program tailored for each resident, the availability of on-site medical and rehabilitation practitioners and a homecare program.

The Residences at Plainview is managed by Chelsea Senior Living, a New Jersey based company founded in the 1980's that has been at the forefront of senior housing for more than 30 years. Each of our properties is locally managed and staffed and the company founders make regular visits. Chelsea operates a full service Assisted Living and Memory Care community, Somerset Gardens, in Plainview less than a mile from the Residences.

Photos and more details about the Residences at Plainview can be seen at https://residencesatplainview.com

To ensure your safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are offering limited tours of the Residences under strict masking and social distancing requirements. Call 516-827-6949 to arrange your visit.

Contact: Tom Kranz, [email protected], 908-889-4200

