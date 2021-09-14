Luxury Athleisurewear Brand Anatomie Taps Brandon Dwyer and Ryan Kirkley to Join Executive Team

Founded in 2006 by wife and husband duo Kate and Shawn Boyer, Anatomie is a luxury athleisurewear company designed for the modern traveler. With extensive fashion and sportswear experience, Kate and Shawn originally created Anatomie for the athleisure market, but evolved over the years to meet the needs of the luxury traveler with functional fashion that can be worn anywhere.

"Anatomie is growing quite rapidly, and we needed to bring the most talented executives to our leadership team," says Kate Boyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Anatomie. "Their collective experiences in the industry will provide invaluable insights and generate new ideas as Anatomie continues to reach new heights. This year was monumental for the business, and we are excited to welcome both Brandon and Ryan to the team."

The brand continues to expand its offerings and launched its first-ever men's collection in July 2021 to further meet consumer demand. To aid its continued growth, Anatomie has hired seasoned designer Brandon Dwyer, who will assist in curating future collections. With vast experience at leading fashion brands such as Chico's and Ralph Lauren, Dwyer brings years of design experience and industry knowledge to further support Anatomie's growth.

"I've been designing since I was a child, and fashion is deeply embedded into my DNA," says Brandon Dwyer, Senior Designer of Anatomie. "I'm thrilled to bring my passion and industry experience to Anatomie to further carry out the brand's incredible initiatives."

Anatomie continues to innovate within the athleisurewear space and serve its consumers across the globe with regional pop-up locations, exclusive VIP styling services and loyalty-based programs. To help spearhead these initiatives, Anatomie brought on industry veteran Ryan Kirkley as its first Head of Revenue and Marketing, who will focus on driving revenue growth, overseeing all marketing efforts, e-commerce channels, and partnerships. A well-known executive in the digital marketing industry, Kirkley has garnered extensive experience with organizational development and go-to-market strategies in early- to mid-stage B2C companies. To support Kirkley and these key initiatives, the company is rapidly growing its internal marketing team with new hires.

"I am thrilled to be joining Anatomie during such an exciting opportunity for growth," says Ryan Kirkley, Head of Revenue and Marketing of Anatomie. "With my experience in marketing and digital data, I'm excited to lead Anatomie in driving our Omni channel marketing efforts with an emphasis on creating a new digital shopping experience."

Anatomie's new hires will further support its continued growth and propel the brand's influence within the luxury market. During a time where many consumers are in need of high-quality essentials that follow the current work from home trends, Anatomie's growing team will continue to carry out its mission in providing the best in luxury basics.

About Anatomie

