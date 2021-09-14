Luxury Brand Noémie Launches To Deliver Next Generation Sleek And Stylish Electronics Accessories

With style, design, and elegance in mind, Noémie's products are crafted to satisfy a range of fashion preferences without sacrificing the protection everyone seeks for their tech devices. The Noémie Napa is a high-function fashion statement that allows users to be hands-free and hassle-free as it alleviates the fear of dropping, damaging, or losing one's phone. Users will appreciate the slim silhouettes and couture details, down to the overall chic design and deluxe finish.

Noémie Napa phone case ($79.99) is the perfect accessory for the on-the-go fashionista:

Detachable and adjustable for hands-free use

Available in four designer colors and made of luxurious, full-grain leather, providing long-lasting durability that gets better with age and use

A rear pocket compartment allows users to store up to 3 credit cards and money, held together securely with a metal snap closure

A stylish take on portability and practicality, an excellent accessory whether traveling, walking, or commuting to work

Cushy air-pockets and soft interior lining protect from bumps and other damage

Available for order starting today, Noémie Napa will come in various colors and sizes to complement users' new phones, whether the Standard, Pro or Pro Max model. For more information on Noémie visit www.bynoemie.com. Noémie offers free shipping for all products within the U.S. and a lifetime warranty.

About Noémie:

Noémie is the next generation of sleek, stylish electronics accessories created for glamorous go-getters. Conceived in Los Angeles at the crossroads of sophistication, design, and global business, Noémie reflects our coveted coastal culture, embodying the on-the-go lifestyle with easy elegance. Luxury and utility: a super-charged power couple of seeming opposites that both meet their match in the Noémie brand vision. Our definition of luxury begins by taking the time to understand how our customers live, think, feel, work and play. Then, we curate premium materials and craftsmanship to create durable, beautiful goods shaped by those insights. Noémie's always connecting at the speed of style.

