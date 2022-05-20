Luxury Car Market in Australia to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% by 2026| Evolving Opportunities with BMW AG & Volkswagen AG | Technavio

Luxury Car Market in Australia 2022-2026: Scope

Our luxury car market in Australia report covers the following areas:

Luxury Car Market in Australia 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the luxury car market in Australia is the integration of advanced safety technologies in luxury cars to gain higher safety ratings. The automotive industry in the country is witnessing the development of safety technologies, which are making luxury vehicles safer and more reliable on roads. The high fatality rates due to the growing number of accidents have pushed automotive OEMs to incorporate new safety features to make the crossovers safer to drive. The penetration rate of such advanced safety systems, such as emergency brake assist, lane departure warning system, collision mitigation warning, blind-spot detection, and automatic emergency braking system, is found to be higher in sedans compared with SUVs. ANCAP ratings and different governments' impetus for safer luxury cars have pushed automakers to incorporate advanced safety systems in their luxury car portfolio to increase their customer base. This introduction of new safety technologies by luxury car manufacturers will drive the demand among consumers in the near future.

However, the decline in the automotive industry due to the global semiconductor chip shortage will be a major challenge for the luxury car market in Australia during the forecast period. The chip shortage has pushed carmakers to idle production lines for a long period of time and thus hindered automotive production. The entire car industry is amid a severe parts shortage forcing carmakers to halt production and slash exports to Australia. The semiconductor chip shortage faced by American and European key vendors would negatively impact the market in focus since various luxury cars are being exported from these regions to Australia. Thus, the aforementioned causes will negatively impact the luxury car market in Australia.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Luxury Car Market in Australia 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Vehicle Type

SUVs



Others

Propulsion Type

IC engine-based vehicles



Electric vehicles

Luxury Car Market in Australia 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment

The luxury car market in Australia by the IC engine-based vehicles segment will be significant for revenue generation. The majority of the luxury car market in Australia is penetrated by diesel and gasoline engines. This growth of the segment is attributed to an increase in consumer disposable income, which, in turn, increased the adoption of luxury cars in the country. Technological developments are also resulting in improvements in IC engines in terms of emission, performance, and fuel efficiency. This trend is also expected to foster the growth of this segment of the market.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Luxury Car Market In Australia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Luxury Car Market In Australia Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Luxury Car Market in Australia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the luxury car market in Australia's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the luxury car market in Australia size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury car market in Australia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the luxury car market in Australia vendors

Related Reports:

The luxury vehicle market share is expected to increase by 3251.30 thousand units from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% . Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by 3251.30 thousand units from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% The hybrid car market share is expected to increase by 1271.96 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%. Download a sample now!

Luxury Car Market In Australia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2022-2026 27350.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Propulsion type

Market segments

Comparison by Propulsion type

IC engine-based vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Propulsion type

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

SUV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ferrari NV

JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Stellantis NV

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio