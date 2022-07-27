Luxury Cars Market Size to Grow by USD 78.32 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury cars market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their production capacity by opening new manufacturing plants or expanding existing plants to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 78.32 bn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury cars market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Executive Luxury Cars: The executive luxury cars segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for luxury cars is rising across the world. Hence, auto manufacturers across the world are focusing on their luxury cars segment. Most auto manufacturers have a separate brand for luxury cars. The executive luxury cars segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. This segment will be dominated by Mercedes-Benz during the forecast period.
- Super Luxury Cars
- Geography
- APAC: This region will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising preference for crossovers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the luxury cars market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury cars market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury cars market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury cars market vendors
|
Luxury Cars Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 78.32 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.48
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
