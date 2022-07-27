Luxury Cars Market Size to Grow by USD 78.32 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The luxury cars market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their production capacity by opening new manufacturing plants or expanding existing plants to compete in the market.

To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury cars market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan"

billed annually at USD 5000.

Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Executive Luxury Cars: The executive luxury cars segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for luxury cars is rising across the world. Hence, auto manufacturers across the world are focusing on their luxury cars segment. Most auto manufacturers have a separate brand for luxury cars. The executive luxury cars segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. This segment will be dominated by Mercedes-Benz during the forecast period.

segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for luxury cars is rising across the world. Hence, auto manufacturers across the world are focusing on their luxury cars segment. Most auto manufacturers have a separate brand for luxury cars. The executive luxury cars segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. This segment will be dominated by Mercedes-Benz during the forecast period.

Super Luxury Cars

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising preference for crossovers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the luxury cars market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the luxury cars market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics

and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury cars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury cars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury cars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury cars market vendors

Related Reports:

Luxury Vehicle Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Luxury Car Market in Australia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Luxury Cars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 78.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Executive luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Executive luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Super luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Super luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 89: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 90: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 92: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 BYD Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: BYD Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: BYD Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: BYD Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 McLaren Group Ltd.

Exhibit 103: McLaren Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: McLaren Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: McLaren Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: McLaren Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 107: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

10.8 Renault sas

Exhibit 111: Renault sas - Overview



Exhibit 112: Renault sas - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Renault sas - Key news



Exhibit 114: Renault sas - Key offerings

10.9 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 115: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 118: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 124: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 129: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio