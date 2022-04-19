Luxury Chandeliers Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Evolving Design Concept Leading to Premiumization |Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global luxury chandeliers industry growth is the evolving design concept leading to premiumization. A wide range of luxury chandeliers is available in the market based on innovation, quality standards, and the latest design trends set by interior designers worldwide. The majority of end-users prefer chandeliers based on their design and innovation rather than brand names. Vendors in the global luxury chandeliers market focus on providing luxury chandeliers that can match the interiors of a residential or commercial place. Traditional, modern, contemporary, and transitional are some of the trending design concepts used in interior design. Most luxurious and designer chandeliers come from the UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , and the US. Thus, the premiumization of chandeliers through distinctive design concepts has resulted in increased adoption by premium customers, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The luxury chandeliers market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The luxury chandeliers market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The customers find it easy to visit the offline stores, especially the specialty stores, due to the insights and personal assistance that the salesforce provides, which helps them in understanding innovative features, latest designs, patterns, and technology integrated into luxury chandeliers. Such factors will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned

The luxury chandeliers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

American Brass and Crystal



D.M. LUCE SRL



Dolan Designs



Eichholtz B.V.



Elegant Furniture and Lightening



Generation Lighting



HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC



Hubbell Inc.



Hudson Furniture Inc.



James R. Moder Crystal Chandelier Inc.



Jhoomarwala



Kenroy Home



Kings Chandelier Co.



Koninklijke Philips NV



Kurt Faustic KG



Luxxu Modern Design and Living



Maxim Lighting International



Myran Allan Luxury Lighting



Passerini LLC



Tom Dixon

Luxury Chandeliers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 992.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Brass and Crystal, D.M. LUCE SRL, Dolan Designs, Eichholtz B.V., Elegant Furniture and Lightening, Generation Lighting, HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC, Hubbell Inc., Hudson Furniture Inc., James R. Moder Crystal Chandelier Inc., Jhoomarwala, Kenroy Home, Kings Chandelier Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kurt Faustic KG, Luxxu Modern Design and Living, Maxim Lighting International, Myran Allan Luxury Lighting, Passerini LLC, and Tom Dixon Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Eichholtz B.V.

Exhibit 107: Eichholtz B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Eichholtz B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Eichholtz B.V. - Key offerings

11.4 Elegant Furniture and Lightening

Exhibit 110: Elegant Furniture and Lightening - Overview



Exhibit 111: Elegant Furniture and Lightening - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Elegant Furniture and Lightening - Key offerings

11.5 Generation Lighting

Exhibit 113: Generation Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 114: Generation Lighting - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Generation Lighting - Key offerings

11.6 HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC

Exhibit 116: HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC - Key offerings

11.7 Hubbell Inc.

Exhibit 119: Hubbell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Hudson Furniture Inc.

Exhibit 123: Hudson Furniture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Hudson Furniture Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Hudson Furniture Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Kings Chandelier Co.

Exhibit 126: Kings Chandelier Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kings Chandelier Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Kings Chandelier Co. - Key offerings

11.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 129: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 130: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 132: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.11 Maxim Lighting International

Exhibit 134: Maxim Lighting International - Overview



Exhibit 135: Maxim Lighting International - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Maxim Lighting International - Key offerings

11.12 Myran Allan Luxury Lighting

Exhibit 137: Myran Allan Luxury Lighting - Overview



Exhibit 138: Myran Allan Luxury Lighting - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Myran Allan Luxury Lighting - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

