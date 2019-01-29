Luxury Experience & Co Announces The Ultimate Big Game Celebrity & Athlete Gifting Lounge Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co will present a luxury gifting lounge honoring celebrities and athletes in Atlanta during Super Bowl Weekend at the exclusive Davidoff of Geneva located in The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. With the ultimate luxury in design and curated cigars for Super Bowl Fifty Three, Davidoff is where celebrities and athletes will experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication which brings the gifting lounge to another level.

The LE&Co experience will combine the ultimate customized players experience with grooming, gaming and gifting featuring Mortal Kombat 11 gaming stations showcasing the upcoming title from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios, a grooming bar by Bloomingdale's with the Art of Shaving, and a driving experience by Rolls-Royce launching the Cullinan SUV. HEMP Hydrate will help keep the players hydrated as they game and get groomed, all while indulging in the handcrafted Atlanta 2019 Exclusive cigars from Davidoff of Geneva.

In addition, the attendees of the lounge will be gifted a five star vacation from Sail Rock Resorts, life-changing supplements by Tru Niagen, treated to the acclaimed culinary experience by Two Chefs + A Pan, and indulging in Super Bowl inspired cocktails from Tito's Vodka. Bodies App is gifting certificates for their new platform, which is revolutionizing how you find fitness sessions, coaches and places for your workouts, and iHeart Radio will be on-site interviewing talent and entertaining the crowd. The highly sought after bags will also include gifts from Universal Yacht Services, High Beauty, Nourishing Biologicals Skincare, Blue Print, Magellan Jets, Haibu, Christian Henry, Frey, GRVL and many more.

Located in the heart of Buckhead, Davidoff of Geneva is the ideal venue for talent to be entertained while getting suited up and groomed to perfection for the weekend festivities. As Super Bowl brings in top celebrities and athletes, LE&Co has crafted the ultimate Super Bowl gifting experience where press and brands can mingle and celebrate while supporting IM, the non-profit organization dedicated to helping people become the best versions of themselves. By focusing on five key areas of life, IM helps individuals find life balance both personally and professionally through physical wellness, emotional connection, intellectual scholarships, financial literacy, and spiritual balance.

About Oettinger Davidoff

Oettinger Davidoff Group, with sales of approximately 500 million Swiss francs and 3,600 employees around the world, traces its roots back to 1875 and remains family-owned to this day. The company is dedicated to the business of producing, marketing, distributing and retailing premium-branded cigars, tobacco products and accessories. The premium-branded cigar business includes Davidoff, AVO, Camacho, Cusano, Griffin's, Private Stock, Zino and Zino Platinum. Oettinger Davidoff Group is also the sole agent of many brands in several countries such as Haribo in Switzerland and S.T. Dupont in the USA. Its business is anchored in a strong "crop-to-shop" philosophy, having pursued vertical integration from the tobacco fields in the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Nicaragua to its global network of over 75 Davidoff Flagship Stores and strong appointed merchants.

About IM Foundation

IM is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people become the best versions of themselves. By focusing on five key areas of life, IM helps individuals find life balance both personally and professionally through physical wellness, emotional connection, intellectual scholarships, financial literacy, and spiritual balance.

About Luxury Experience & Co

Today's best brands align themselves with LE&Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.

Media Contact:

Melissa McAvoy

208450@email4pr.com

310.779.8501

SOURCE Luxury Experience & Co