Luxury Experience & Co Announces the Ultimate Big Game Celebrity & Athlete Gifting Lounge Experience with Hemp Hydrate

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co and Hemp Hydrate will present a luxury gifting lounge honoring celebrities and athletes in Atlanta during Super Bowl Weekend at the exclusive Davidoff of Geneva located in The Shops at Buckhead Atlanta. HEMP Hydrate is a Premium Enhanced Water infused with Hemp Extract. With the ultimate luxury in design and curated cigars for Super Bowl Fifty Three, Davidoff is where celebrities and athletes will experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication which brings our gifting lounge to another level.

The LE&Co experience will combine the ultimate customized players experience with grooming, gaming and gifting featuring Mortal Kombat 11 gaming stations showcasing the upcoming title from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios, a grooming bar by Bloomingdale's with the Art of Shaving, and a driving experience by Rolls-Royce launching the Cullinan SUV. HEMP Hydrate will help keep the players hydrated as they game and get groomed, all while indulging in the handcrafted Atlanta 2019 Exclusive cigars from Davidoff of Geneva.

In addition, the attendees of the lounge will be gifted a five star vacation from Sail Rock Resorts, given life-changing supplements by Tru Niagen, treated to the acclaimed culinary experience by Two Chefs + A Pan, and indulging in Super Bowl inspired cocktails from Tito's Vodka. Bodies App is gifting certificates for their new platform, which is revolutionizing how you find fitness sessions, coaches and places for your workouts, and iHeart Radio will be on-site interviewing talent and entertaining the crowd. The highly sought after bags will also include gifts from Universal Yatch Services, High Beauty, Nourishing Biologicals Skincare, Blue Print, Magellan Jets, Haibu, Christain Henry, Frey, GRVL, COMRAD and many more.

Located in the heart of Buckhead, Davidoff of Geneva is the ideal venue for talent to be entertained while getting suited up and groomed to perfection for the weekend festivities. As Super Bowl brings in top celebrities and athletes, LE & Co has crafted the ultimate Super Bowl gifting experience where press and brands can mingle and celebrate while supporting IM, the non-profit organization dedicated to helping people become the best versions of themselves.

About HEMP Hydrate

HEMP Hydrate is a Premium Enhanced Water infused with Hemp Extract. Crystal clear and naturally refreshing, we use Nano Encapsulation Technology to provide optimal bio-availability in every sip. HEMP Hydrate is the Official Water of Sports Rehab LA and Jamal Liggin Training and is quickly becoming the favorite Hemp Infused beverage with elite professional athletes across the United States.

About Luxury Experience & Co

Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships.

