Luxury Experience & Co Announces the Ultimate Big Game Celebrity & Athlete Red Carpet Experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co will present a luxury red carpet event honoring celebrities and athletes in Atlanta during Super Bowl Weekend at the exclusive Davidoff of Geneva at The Shops Buckhead. With the ultimate luxury in design and curated cigars for the big game, Davidoff is where celebrities, athletes will experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication which brings our event to another level while intermixing with Black Card Bloomingdale's and Rolls-Royce clients all celebrating Super Bowl Weekend in exclusive fashion with Champagne, wines, a toast by Louis XIII Cognac and culinary creations by Celebrity Chef Joe Smart.



LE & Co has crafted the ultimate Super Bowl experience where press and Atlanta's elite can mingle and celebrate while toasting to the Super Bowl unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Cullian SUV. The Cullinan is an ultra-luxury SUV produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The Cullinan is the first SUV to be launched by the Rolls-Royce marque, and is also the brand's first all-wheel drive vehicle. It is named after the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered.



Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.



For over a century, LOUIS XIII has been synonymous of refinement the world over. It has been a witness to many of the most significant events of our age: it was exhibited at the Paris Universal Exhibition of 1900 and soon established itself as a symbol of French taste and sophistication. In the years that followed, it captivated the royal courts of Europe and became a permanent feature at the most prestigious hotels. And that proud legacy endures todays, as LOUIS XIII continues to transcend Time.



Oettinger Davidoff Group, with sales of approximately 500 million Swiss francs and 3,600 employees around the world, traces its roots back to 1875 and remains family-owned to this day. The company is dedicated to the business of producing, marketing, distributing and retailing premium-branded cigars, tobacco products and accessories. The premium-branded cigar business includes Davidoff, AVO, Camacho, Cusano, Griffin's, Private Stock, Zino and Zino Platinum.

