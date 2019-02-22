Luxury Experience & Co Announces the Ultimate Oscar Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Experience & Co and Hemp Hydrate will present a luxury gifting lounge honoring nominees and presenters during Oscars Weekend at the exclusive Loews Hollywood Hotel, the official hotel of the Oscars. With the ultimate luxury in design and curated gifts, the Luxury Experience & Co Gifting Lounge is where celebrities will experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication while supporting WildAid.

Luxury Experience & Co Founders Brittany Reimann and Melissa McAvoy Loews Hollywood Hotel

The LE&Co experience will combine the ultimate customized Hollywood experience of grooming, pampering and gifting featuring Bloomingdale's, Soothe Massage, and Universal Yacht Services. HEMP Hydrate, a Premium Enhanced Water infused with Hemp Extract, is the Official Water of Sports Rehab LA and Jamal Lignin Training and quickly becoming the favorite Hemp Infused beverage with elite professional athletes across the United States. HEMP Hydrate is launching a full range of Hemp Extract beverages, supplements and topical pain relief products in 2019, and will launch their hemp clothing line at the LE&Co lounge.

In addition, the attendees of the lounge will be gifted a five-star vacation to Turks and Caicos from Sail Rock Resorts, Ammunition Wines, Aly Daly Designs and Janet Song Yoga. The highly sought-after bags will also include gifts from Lumee, Bodav Champagne, High Beauty, Chicken of The Sea Infusions, Little Ondine, Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, Malibu Wine Safari, That's It, Bloomers Frosé & More, Romana Makeup Inc and many others. LE & Co has also partnered with the Andrew Weiss Gallery to showcase Old Hollywood portraits that a portion of sales will go to WILDAID. With this amazing gift bag worth of $30,000, LE & Co has partnered with The Celebrity Source to curate top celebrities and press in attendance who will receive this amazing experience.

About WildAid

The illegal wildlife trade is a multi-billion dollar global industry largely driven by consumer demand in expanding economies. While most wildlife conservation groups focus on scientific studies and anti-poaching efforts, WildAid works to reduce global consumption of wildlife products and to increase local support for conservation efforts. They also work with governments and partners to protect fragile marine reserves from illegal fishing and shark finning, to enhance public and political will for anti-poaching efforts, and to reduce climate change impacts.

About Luxury Experience & Co

Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development they lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to their clients, LE&Co has now created a complete package of services to maximize their client's return on investment.

Melissa McAvoy

Founding Partner

Luxury Experience & Co

209900@email4pr.com

310.779.8501

SOURCE Luxury Experience & Co