Luxury Fashion Boutique Jeffrey Opens In Palo Alto, California

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Kalinsky, founder of the eponymous luxury specialty stores Jeffrey New York and Jeffrey Atlanta, opened his first West Coast Jeffrey store in Palo Alto, California on Thursday, August 30th.

The 12,000-square-foot store, located at the Stanford Shopping Center, offers a meticulously-edited selection of designer apparel, shoes and accessories for women and men from the world's most renowned collections. Highly sought-after brands available at the new store include Céline, Gucci, Balenciaga, Dries Van Noten, Christian Dior, Prada, Miu Miu, Valentino, Rick Owens, Gianvito Rossi and more.

Kalinsky notes, "At Jeffrey, our clients don't live in any one particular place, they are more global citizens. We try and buy the perfect closet for them, whether shopping for work, travel, a special occasion, or just for every day. At our new store in Palo Alto, we will create a shopping experience that is on par with the fashion capitals anywhere in the world."

The white airy space is filled with natural light, assisted by two glass façades and skylights throughout. Furnished with classic white mid-century seating and cases, in classic Jeffrey fashion the product stands out and is the star.

Store Details:



Jeffrey



650A Stanford Shopping Center



Palo Alto, CA 94304



Store Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10am-8pm; Sat. 10am-7pm; Sun. 12-6pm

About Jeffrey:

Jeffrey Kalinsky grew up working at his father's business, Bob Ellis Shoes, in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Kalinsky's love for retail led him to important stints at Bonwit Teller, Bergdorf Goodman, Donna Karan and Barneys New York. In 1990, Kalinsky opened Bob Ellis Shoes in Atlanta, followed by Jeffrey Atlanta, and a Jil Sander boutique at Phipps Plaza. In August 1999, he opened Jeffrey New York and the store received instant industry acclaim. He is widely credited as a pioneer of New York City's Meatpacking District and the first fashion retailer to open a store in the now bustling neighborhood. In 2005, Nordstrom purchased a majority of the retailer, bringing Kalinsky aboard to partner with head merchants and help create a more comprehensive designer offering for its stores and customers. In addition to his role at Jeffrey, he is currently the Vice President, Designer Fashion Director, Kalinsky continues to work on strategic initiatives and creative collaborations for Nordstrom. Kalinsky has made a huge impact across the Nordstrom designer business, which has grown significantly under his leadership.

