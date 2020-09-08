Luxury Footwear Market Size Worth $49.01 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury footwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.01 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising number of millennials across the globe has been a prominent reason for fueling the market growth. According to the Wealth-X report, in 2018, the global high net worth millionaires hold over USD 61 trillion in combined wealth. Moreover, the population of millionaires rose by 1.9% in 2018 compared to the previous year to reach 22.4 million.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, formal shoe luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. The rising importance of luxury footwear as a reflection of one's professionalism at the workplace, particularly in corporate and fashion industries, is expected to remain a prominent factor augmenting product demand

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing availability of a wide range of luxury footwear of different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discount on e-retailer platforms are among the major reasons driving the segment

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Social media marketing campaigns, growing preference for luxury footwear by millennials, and increasing disposable income have been boosting the number of first-time buyers, thus driving the market in the region.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Luxury Footwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Formal Shoes, Casual Shoes), By End Use (Men, Women, Children), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/luxury-footwear-market

Formal shoe luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. With the growing demand for luxury shoes among the millennial population worldwide, many luxury footwear brands have started catering to the casual shoe category to gain the attention of the consumers. For instance, in 2018, KIZIK design, a luxury footwear brand, announced the launch of its patented hands-free technology that offers automatic fit to the wearer. The shoes come without shoelace and when worn, the technology ensures that shoes are flexibly opened to let the foot go in without the involvement of the hands.

The casual shoe segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. New product launches in sustainable space, latest styles, fashion shows by famous personalities, and celebrity endorsements in luxury footwear are among the major reasons attracting varied set of consumers worldwide.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak is likely to reduce the demand for luxury footwear across the globe. Store closures due to lockdown measures have resulted in grim consequences, with sales of footwear and accessories from both offline and online channels declining consistently. For instance, sales data reported for Amazon between mid-February and mid-March 2020 showed that apparel and footwear sales fell by an average of 40 percentage points. Consumers have become more conscious of their spending habits and tend to avoid buying frivolous or luxury products, which is a major challenge for the market.

The women segment led the market and accounted for 47.2% share of the global revenue in 2019. The increasing participation of women in corporate roles has raised the number of first-time buyers of luxury footwear across the globe. According to the data from the United States Department of Labor, in 2018, close to 45% of the workforce in the U.S. were women. A large number of women are opting for unique and luxury footwear to experience products of high quality and portray a certain image in the society.

Offline distribution channels dominated the market and accounted for a 75.9% share of the global revenue in 2019. Wide product range, offers, and discounts attracting a larger number of consumers are the key strategies opted by such channels to increase revenue and footfall in any store. In addition, consumers have the propensity of physically verifying the making, durability, and the uniqueness of the luxury footwear in person by visiting a store as these examinations offer them more confidence to buy the product.

The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The rising popularity of e-commerce channels among the manufacturers and high internet penetration has been driving the sales through this channel. In addition, an increase in the number of luxury private sales websites, such as gilt.com, ruelala.com, and hautelook.com, has been boosting the segment growth.

North America dominated the market for luxury footwear and accounted for 29.1% share of the global revenue in 2019. Growth in the market is powered by the strong presence of high net worth individuals (HNW) in the region. According to a report by Wealth-X, in 2018, New York was the home to the most HNW individuals in the world that is 65% larger than the second city in the world. The people in this region have high disposable income and affluence for luxury products, which is fueling the regional market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global luxury footwear market on the basis of product, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Luxury Footwear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Formal shoes



Casual shoes

Luxury Footwear End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Men



Women



Children

Luxury Footwear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Luxury Footwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Luxury Footwear Market

LVMH



Chanel S.A.



Burberry



Silvano Lattanzi



Prada S.p.A



A.Testoni



Dr. Martens



Base London



John Lobb Bootmaker



Salvatore Ferragamo



Lottusse – Mallorca



Adidas AG.

Find more research reports on Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Industry, by Grand View Research:

Luxury Leather Goods Market – The global luxury leather goods market size was valued at USD 48.0 billion in 2018, Footwear accounted for the largest share of 34.8% in the year 2018 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period,

The global luxury leather goods market size was valued at in 2018, Footwear accounted for the largest share of 34.8% in the year 2018 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, Diabetic Footwear Market – The global diabetic footwear market size was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025.

The global diabetic footwear market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025. Athletic Footwear Market – The global athletic footwear market size was valued at USD 64.30 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of slightly over 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.