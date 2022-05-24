Luxury Furniture Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Driven by Increasing Number of New Luxury Furniture Showroom launches | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Luxury Furniture Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Luxury Furniture Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Luxury Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape

35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for luxury furniture in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the MEA and South America regions. The increasing number of single-occupancy households will facilitate the luxury furniture market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Luxury Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The luxury furniture market share growth in the offline channel will be significant for revenue generation. Offline distribution channels include the sale of luxury furniture market through various offline media such as specialty furniture stores, department stores, discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, warehouse clubs, manufacturer-branded stores, and designer stores. The offline distribution channel is the most preferred means for the distribution of luxury furniture items by vendors, manufacturers, and distributors operating in the global luxury furniture market, the major factor being the tangential factor associated with the offline distribution of luxury furniture.

Companies Covered:

The luxury furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic collaborations, M&A, and partnerships to expand their R&D activities, gain access to advanced technologies, and establish a distribution network for successful product commercialization to compete in the market.

Club House Italia S.p.A

Giorgio Armani Spa

Herman Miller Inc.

Minotti S.p.A.

MUEBLES PICO SA

Natuzzi SpA

Opera Contemporary

Reflex S.p.a.

Rugiano srl

Vaughan Bassett

Luxury Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Club House Italia S.p.A, Giorgio Armani Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Minotti S.p.A., MUEBLES PICO SA, Natuzzi SpA, Opera Contemporary, Reflex S.p.a., Rugiano srl, and Vaughan Bassett Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Club House Italia S.p.A

Exhibit 49: Club House Italia S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 50: Club House Italia S.p.A - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Club House Italia Spa - Key news



Exhibit 52: Club House Italia S.p.A - Key offerings

11.4 Giorgio Armani Spa

Exhibit 53: Giorgio Armani Spa - Overview



Exhibit 54: Giorgio Armani Spa - Product and service

11.5 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 55: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Herman Miller Inc- Key news



Exhibit 58: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Minotti S.p.A.

Exhibit 60: Minotti S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Minotti S.p.A. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Minotti Spa - Key news



Exhibit 63: Minotti S.p.A. - Key offerings

11.7 MUEBLES PICO SA

Exhibit 64: MUEBLES PICO SA - Overview



Exhibit 65: MUEBLES PICO SA - Product and service



Exhibit 66: MUEBLES PICO SA - Key offerings

11.8 Natuzzi SpA

Exhibit 67: Natuzzi SpA - Overview



Exhibit 68: Natuzzi SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Natuzzi Spa- Key news



Exhibit 70: Natuzzi SpA - Key offerings

11.9 Opera Contemporary

Exhibit 71: Opera Contemporary - Overview



Exhibit 72: Opera Contemporary - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Opera Contemporary- Key news



Exhibit 74: Opera Contemporary - Key offerings

11.10 Reflex S.p.a.

Exhibit 75: Reflex S.p.a. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Reflex S.p.a. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Reflex S.p.a. - Key offerings

11.11 Rugiano srl

Exhibit 78: Rugiano srl - Overview



Exhibit 79: Rugiano srl - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Rugiano Srl- Key news



Exhibit 81: Rugiano srl - Key offerings

11.12 Vaughan Bassett

Exhibit 82: Vaughan Bassett - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 83: Vaughan Bassett - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 84: Vaughan Bassett - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

