Luxury Furniture Market In APAC Accelerates at 5.38% CAGR | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing influence of different retailing channels is one of the key drivers supporting the luxury furniture market growth in APAC. The growth of the global luxury furniture market is heavily influenced by the rising popularity of online as well as offline retailing channels globally. Moreover, led by rapid industrialization globally, these organized retailers have increased in numbers and have emerged as one of the main sources of selling luxury furniture and their distribution globally.

is one of the key drivers supporting the luxury furniture market growth in APAC. The growth of the global luxury furniture market is heavily influenced by the rising popularity of online as well as offline retailing channels globally. Moreover, led by rapid industrialization globally, these organized retailers have increased in numbers and have emerged as one of the main sources of selling luxury furniture and their distribution globally. Market Challenge: Frequent product recalls is one of the factors hindering the luxury furniture market growth in APAC. The increasing number of product recalls featuring sub-categories, such as bar stools, recliner chairs, sofas, beds, and dining tables, is a major challenge that is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global luxury furniture market during the forecast period. Product recalls hamper the reputation of any sector and result in operational and financial constraints among players operating in the global luxury furniture market.

The growing influence of different retailing channels and rising popularity of multifunctional luxury furniture are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as frequent product recalls will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Key Market Segment Highlights

The luxury furniture market report in APAC is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Application (Residential and Commercial).

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest luxury furniture market share in APAC. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance in the long run mainly owing to the ability of offline stores to enable consumers to touch and feel luxury furniture as a part of the buying process, thereby allowing consumers to physically experience the product before purchasing them. Considering this advantage, a number of vendors are expanding and operating their offline stores across both developed and developing regions. Such expansion will lead to the growth of the global luxury furniture market through the offline distribution channel during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments covered in the report.

Top Market Player Insights

The luxury furniture market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, brand, and variety to compete in the market. Companies are engaging in offering innovative solutions and products to get an upper notch in the competitive environment. For instance, DBJ Furniture Ltd. is involved in offering wide range of luxury furniture in bathroom such as bespoke brass, country superstar among others which fit seamlessly with your lifestyle and stand out functionally and aesthetically as per the look and design. Similarly, Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd. is involved in offering wide range of luxury furniture for hospitality and commercial to serve end products and services that fulfill every need as per the requirement.

Some Companies Mentioned

DBJ Furniture Ltd.



Dynamic Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd



Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd.



Inter IKEA Holding BV



Kovacs Design Furniture



McMichael Furniture



Shanghai JL and C Furniture Co. Ltd.



VALDERAMOBILI srl



Wegmans Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd



Wisanka Indonesia

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Luxury Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High end Furniture Market in North America by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Furniture Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key consumer countries APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DBJ Furniture Ltd., Dynamic Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kovacs Design Furniture, McMichael Furniture, Shanghai JL and C Furniture Co. Ltd., VALDERAMOBILI srl, Wegmans Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd, and Wisanka Indonesia Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Home furnishings

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: ?Customer landscape?

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing influence of different retailing channels

8.1.2 Rising popularity of multifunctional luxury furniture

8.1.3 Increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Frequent product recalls

8.2.2 Unstable prices of raw materials

8.2.3 Stringent regulations related to luxury furniture

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growth in demand for luxury furniture among millennials

8.3.2 Growing Demand for Luxury Home Furniture Products through E-commerce

8.3.3 Technological innovations

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 38: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 39: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 DBJ Furniture Ltd.

Exhibit 42: DBJ Furniture Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 43: DBJ Furniture Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 44: DBJ Furniture Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Dynamic Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 45: Dynamic Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 46: Dynamic Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Dynamic Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.5 Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Falcon Inc. PTE Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 51: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview

Exhibit 52: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Inter IKEA Holding BV – Key news

Exhibit 54: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

10.7 Kovacs Design Furniture

Exhibit 55: Kovacs Design Furniture - Overview

Exhibit 56: Kovacs Design Furniture - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Kovacs Design Furniture - Key offerings

10.8 McMichael Furniture

Exhibit 58: McMichael Furniture - Overview

Exhibit 59: McMichael Furniture - Product and service

Exhibit 60: McMichael Furniture - Key offerings

10.9 Shanghai JL and C Furniture Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Shanghai JL and C Furniture Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Shanghai JL and C Furniture Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Shanghai JL and C Furniture Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 VALDERAMOBILI srl

Exhibit 64: VALDERAMOBILI srl - Overview

Exhibit 65: VALDERAMOBILI srl - Product and service

Exhibit 66: VALDERAMOBILI srl - Key offerings

10.11 Wegmans Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 67: Wegmans Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd - Overview

Exhibit 68: Wegmans Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd - Product and service

Exhibit 69: Wegmans Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.12 Wisanka Indonesia

Exhibit 70: Wisanka Indonesia - Overview

Exhibit 71: Wisanka Indonesia - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Wisanka Indonesia - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio