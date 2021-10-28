Luxury Handbags Market Size to grow by USD 16.90 Bn | Design And Material Innovation Leading To Product Premiumization to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The design and material innovation leading to product premiumization and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The luxury handbags market report is segmented by distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for luxury handbags in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

Burberry Group Plc

CHANEL Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Hermes International

Luxury Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Italy, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

